P!NK Releases New Single 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK releases her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," out now via RCA Records. Produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, who also co-wrote the song with P!NK, the vibrant pop single is a euphoric and joyful ode to dancing through the hard times.

Accompanying the song's release is its playful music video, co-directed by P!NK and creative duo Nick Florez & RJ Durell. Set in a grocery store, the visual finds P!NK dancing and skating through the aisles, joined by a colorful cast of characters.

In anticipation of the release, P!NK announced the launch of Vicious Bitches Chips'es, a spicy AF alternative to the 'basic bitch chips' one might find in their local snack aisle. Fans can call 1-888-262-PINK for a chance to win a free sample, get tips from P!NK, and more.

Later this month, P!NK will perform "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" on the 2022 American Music Awards stage live in Los Angeles. The world premiere TV performance will take place from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE on Sunday, November 20.

The global pop icon has also announced seven huge UK outdoor shows as part of a 2023 European tour. P!NK will bring her immensely powerful voice and high octane live show back to UK shores for the first time since 2019.

P!NK Summer Carnival 2023:
Wednesday 7th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Thursday 8th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Saturday 10th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Sunday 11th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Tuesday 13th June - Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 24th June - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London
Sunday 25th June - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) A

Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.
Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts.

The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart. At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide.

The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.






