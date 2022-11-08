Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 08/11/2022

EA Sports Unveils The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack Featuring The Best Songs From The Last 25 Years

EA Sports Unveils The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack Featuring The Best Songs From The Last 25 Years

Hot Songs Around The World

Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
185 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
185 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
734 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
276 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
131 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
225 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
316 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
195 entries in 12 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
200 entries in 17 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
316 entries in 22 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
176 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack in collaboration with Spotify, following a week of nominations from fans across the globe. The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack is reflective of the world's game and consists of an unprecedented 100 songs from EA SPORTS FIFA titles over the last 25 years. Of the top 100 songs published on Spotify, 40 will return in-game in FIFA 23 alongside the launch of the FIFA World Cup update coming on November 9.

"For the past quarter century, EA SPORTS FIFA has been a destination for new music from up-and-coming artists and superstars alike. Every fan has their favorite FIFA tracks, and this playlist is the ultimate celebration of the music that has defined discovery, diversity, and excellence for generations of gamers," said Steve Schnur, President, Music at EA. "Originally, FIFA soundtracks reflected global culture. Then they began to influence culture. The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack proves how and why they've become culture."

On November 2, EA SPORTS invited FIFA players across generations to nominate their favorite tunes. EA SPORTS collaborated with Spotify to make 1,000+ songs of the FIFA Soundtrack back catalog playable in one place, with the most popular songs by November 7 being chosen for this final list of 100 songs. Of this 100, the following 40 songs will also be added to in-game soundtrack alongside the November 9, 2022 FIFA World Cup™ update.

Here are some key stats* from Spotify around FIFA soundtracks past and present:
The top 5 most listened to EA SPORTS FIFA songs on Spotify:
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Avicii - The Nights
Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown
Imagine Dragons - On Top Of The World
Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo - Ojitos Lindos

Over 330M+ user playlists include one or more songs from FIFA soundtracks past and present.

Additionally, fresh off their successful world tour, the BRIT and Grammy award winning virtual band Gorillaz joins forces with EA SPORTS FIFA for the release of a brand new track, 'Baby Queen', already available in FIFA 23. With the FIFA World Cup™ right around the corner, fans can also expect a custom Gorillaz kit to be revealed in FIFA Ultimate Team™ on November 17th.
The Ultimate FIFA soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify.
FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
*All stats pertain to when a song or playlist has been uploaded to Spotify, with data pulled on Monday 7th November, 2022.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016579627990723 secs