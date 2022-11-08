ABBA Celebrate 2.5 Million Copies Of Voyage Worldwide





Today, the songs they created - written and produced by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and interpreted vocally with passion and commitment by Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Voyage was released last year, it went straight to #1 in 18 countries, including the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and Australia. ABBA also received a U.S. GRAMMY nomination for Record Of The Year ('I Still Have Faith In You') and a BRIT Award-nomination for Best International Group. The band were also the winner of Swedish Government's Music Export Award 2021 and were honored with the Lovie "2021 Special Lifetime Achievement Award". Voyage was the #1 bestselling album of the year in Germany and biggest selling album in the UK in 2021.Voyage was ABBA's first studio album since The Visitors, which was released 30th November 1981. As with all previous ABBA studio albums, Voyage was written and produced by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, their arrangements and lyrics complemented through the unmistakable and timeless vocals of Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.The new album saw the four members of ABBA head back into Benny's studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm over a four-year period to record the ten songs on the album. The album includes 'I Still Have Faith In You', and 'Don't Shut Me Down', the first two songs recorded in these sessions, both featured in the ABBA Voyage concert that opened at the ABBA Arena in May 2022 in London, alongside a set-list of the band's greatest hits.With nearly 400 million albums sold worldwide, 17 No. 1 hits and over 16 million weekly global streams, ABBA are one of the world's most successful music acts of all time. Ever since their breakthrough with 'Waterloo' back in 1974, ABBA's music has captured the hearts of people all over the world.Today, the songs they created - written and produced by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and interpreted vocally with passion and commitment by Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid " Frida " Lyngstad - are regarded as an important part of the international music canon. In the 21st Century, ABBA are more popular than ever. ABBA Gold, originally released in 1992, recently passed its 1000th week on the UK Album Chart, the first album in history to reach this milestone. Content using the #ABBA hashtag on TikTok recently reached over four billion views, with different songs from the immense catalogue trending on the platform. ABBA was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, and 'Dancing Queen', one of their most beloved songs, was added to the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2021 the band made its grand comeback after 40 years with the album Voyage, and in 2022 the ABBA Voyage concert opened in London.



