Macklemore Announces European And UK Leg Of The Ben Tour For Spring 2023 & Reveals Official Music Video For 'Faithful' Ft. NLE Choppa

05/09 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Macklemore revealed today the official album artwork and pre-order/add/save link for Macklemore's forthcoming studio full-length titled BEN, to be released on March 3, 2023.The official music video for his latest track 'FAITHFUL' ft. NLE Choppa is also out now. Directed by John C. Peterson and with his wife Tricia Davis as the creative director, the video cleverly depicts the dark forces of addiction and stars both Macklemore and NLE Choppa.'FAITHFUL' ft. NLE Choppa is the third track to be released this year as part of this new era. An honest and raw insight into his own journey through relapse and recovery, this latest track offers a glimpse into the struggles and inner turmoil when dealing with addiction.Speaking on his latest single, Macklemore shared: "I wrote FAITHFUL after a 2020 relapse that brought me back to a familiar darkness I naively thought I had escaped. It's a personal song for me, reflecting on my struggles with addiction. As long as I can remember, I've wanted to be clean, and yet the disease I have is always present, it always follows me. The record explores the presence of addiction in every facet of my life, and how pervasive and insidious it can be."On collaborating with NLE Choppa, he added, "I love what Choppa did with his verse. He brought the song into his world, writing from the perspective of a supportive friend and showing up in a desperate time. I thought the song would push him out of his comfort zone, but honestly he sounded right at home in the pocket and brought a whole new concept to the record. It's been refreshing spending some time with him. I'm hella impressed not only by his pen, but his his perspective on life and quest for spiritual growth." Macklemore has also announced his first leg of THE BEN TOUR which starts in April 2023 in Europe and the U.K. for a full list of dates and more information, go to: https://macklemore.comTHE BEN TOUR - EU/UK04/04 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE04/07 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK04/09 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK04/11 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK04/12 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK04/16 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL04/17 - Forest National - Brussels, BE04/18 - Zenith - Paris, FR04/21 - Palladium - Cologne, DE04/22 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, DE04/24 - Zenith - Munich, DE04/25 - Stadhalle - Offenbach, DE04/27 - Edel Optics Arena - Hamburg, DE04/29 - EXPO XXI Hall 1 - Warsaw, PL04/30 - Stadhalle - Vienna, AT05/02 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, CH05/04 - Alcatraz - Milan, IT05/07 - Vega Main Hall - DK05/09 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO



