Rising Star Don Knock Drops Hot New Music Video For Track 'Trendy'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer Don Knock releases the official music video for his latest single, "Trendy." The sexy, high-energy record is a catchy mix of Jamaican influences, R&B nuances, and modern pop sensibilities. The opening scene shows Don experiencing an alternate reality, and the plotline includes all the makings of a fly music video. Boats, girls dancing in bikinis, motorcycles, and the luscious Jamaican landscape as a natural backdrop.



Originally from St. Andrew, Jamaica, Don Knock is known for his effortless cool. The suave singer knows a thing or two about making an impression, and whether performing on stage or walking down the streets of SoHo, Don Knock always looks like he owns the place. The talented crooner has a floss wardrobe and likes to mingle with the stylish side of the scene. He's often seen attending events in the city, like music showcases, film festivals, and fashion week.



The Jamaican singer and songwriter's unique approach to making music is essential to bringing the groove to life. Don has producer credits on the track and mashes up the instrumentals with the beats flawlessly. His Caribbean heritage inspires him, and he is finding his footing as a global music sensation.



