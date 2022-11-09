The Prescriptions Debut "I Get Lost" Official Music Video





The Nashville-based indie band is gearing up to release their new album Time Apart on November 18. The" vibey new wave and power pop" (Billboard) collection recalls the likes of Big Star, Elvis Costello, Fountains Of Wayne, and Teenage



The Prescriptions have announced a run of shows around the release of Time Apart this month. They'll kick off release week on November 16 in Birmingham, AL and November 17 in Sheffield, AL before a listening party at Vinyl Tap in Nashville on November 18 and a performance at The East Room on November 19. Stay up to date with The Prescriptions: https://the-prescriptions.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Less than two weeks ahead of their new album Time Apart, The Prescriptions have unveiled the official music video for "I Get Lost." With a "Ziggy Stardust shimmer" and a "Nirvana-like explosiveness" (UNCUT), topped with the sonically rangy production by Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) and Brendan Benson (The Raconteurs), the track finds lead singer Hays Ragsdale exploring his own human fallibility. "I get lost… can you bring me back?" He sings like a rallying cry on each chorus, meditating on the importance of "an anchor that makes you not drift too far into the wild." The accompanying visual, directed by Noah Tidmore, is also out today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mL-ypGWQAMThe Nashville-based indie band is gearing up to release their new album Time Apart on November 18. The" vibey new wave and power pop" (Billboard) collection recalls the likes of Big Star, Elvis Costello, Fountains Of Wayne, and Teenage Fanclub with itsspacey neo-psych soundscapes, explorative indie rock, and jangling heartland hooks. When recording sessions began, Ragsdale, bassist Parker McAnnally, and drummer John Wood were still riding high on the critical success of their 2019 debut Hollywood Gold, which earned the band invitations to perform at SXSW and Jason Isbell's Shoals Fest. But as the pandemic brought their tour to a halt, The Prescriptions had time to chase down new ways to present their melody-driven sound for their sophomore album. Pre-save Time Apart, due out 11/18 on Single Lock Records: link.singlelock.com/prescriptionsThe Prescriptions have announced a run of shows around the release of Time Apart this month. They'll kick off release week on November 16 in Birmingham, AL and November 17 in Sheffield, AL before a listening party at Vinyl Tap in Nashville on November 18 and a performance at The East Room on November 19. Stay up to date with The Prescriptions: https://the-prescriptions.com/



