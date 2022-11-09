Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Theory Of A Deadman Releases Official Music Video For "Dinosaur"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Theory Of A Deadman recently returned with their anthemic new single "Dinosaur" (Roadrunner Records) and today, the multi-platinum rock band has unveiled the song's official music video. The "Dinosaur" music video, directed by Tony Corella (Hozier, Noah Cyrus). The release of "Dinosaur" last month marked the chart-topping quartet's first taste of new music since 2020's acclaimed album Say Nothing and a return to form stylistically. The hard-hitting, riff-heavy track, produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD), is currently impacting Active Rock radio nationwide, where it's already hit #25 on the chart, and is featured on various rock playlists across DSPs including Spotify's Rock Rotation and Top of the Rock, Apple Music's The New Rock and Breaking Rock, and Amazon Music's Rock Arena and Fresh Rock.

'This was another fun video to make with director Tony Corella, who we also worked with for the 'Blow' video," shares front man Tyler Connolly. "We felt it was important to lead off with a lighthearted video that is sure to have you smiling as you rock out to the track!!"






