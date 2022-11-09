Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'





Their newest single "Just Dreams," is out now and they're excited to announce their third full length album named MMXXII (2022) due out December 31. "Just Dreams'' is available everywhere you stream music.



Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) embodies their story through the different modes of rock music that have inspired them, and the spiritual and socio-political concepts that define the experiences of their generation. The name of the album MMXXII is this year 2022 in roman numerals and named such to reflect the intention to release a new song every month in 2022.



So far they have released 10 of the 12 songs on the forthcoming album, with "Just Dreams" as the most recent and 11th song out. 'Just Dreams' was inspired by a series of dreams Zach had where he thought he woke up to a ghost-like figure on the foot of his bed. Being a crazy person, Zach thought this may have all kinds of meaning, like a demon or something, and wrote a song about it.



This is actually the second song he's written referencing these dreams, the first being 'The Restless Kind' off the bands' first album 'Follow the Ghosts'. Musically it's progressive rock, proto-metal mix with a Coheed and Cambria meets



Souls Extolled is comprised of JP Ortiz on bass, Joe Valadez on drums, and Zach



Together they navigated personal crises like the death of loved ones for the first time, artistically surviving the pandemic as a newly formed band, and the country's social justice crisis. All those on-goings, and life progressions left them feeling chaotic, confused, and weary for answers. But through those challenges, and with the new album as a testament they found solidarity within each other and their musical chemistry.



The new album catalogs their growth and self-exploration. They each came to adopt more secular-agnostic beliefs prior to forming the band, while also sharing similar experiences with navigating the strange racial landscape that all Americans of Mexican descent are familiar with. They explore a range of meaningful and topical subjects on the new songs. The band comments, "To us, without the meaning of these songs they're just a bunch of sounds. The music that inspired us is not only great sounds, but meanings that inspire us, challenge us, and make us think."



The songs deal with themes of love like in "Ride of My Life," a softer side of the band that hits the emotional points of love, loss and moving on. Their therapeutic experience with acid during a major snowstorm that inspired them to make music, but also explore anger which became the song "Acid Drop." On "



They say "'This Time' is sort of a Satan song, in that Satan represents truth and knowledge, as well as the ultimate rebellion in the Universe. But it can also be interpreted as a song of desperation, describing the struggle to find something to hold onto when all the paradigms and ideologies of the world fall short." And "Propaganda Song" is about Marxist ideas around the source of power, the nature of our situation (banker's chains), and the belief that the people are justified in a violent overthrow of the government.



MMXXII was recorded at 512 Studios in South Austin with the multi-talented producer Omar Vallejo (Vallejo). The band worked in tandem with Omar to create a truly unique experience and powerful album for the band to date. The mutual respect between the band and Omar had led to a powerful exchange of musical ideas. They recall, "On the new album we got better and more ambitious with our songwriting, and we were improved in general as a band. It's our pinnacle work as a band so far."



Souls Extolled will tour the new album this coming November. The tour will take the band through the Southwest, up the West Coast from top to bottom, and then back down through the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and home. Concert goers can expect to see some very cool pedal setups that enrich the performance for a fuller live sound with jam sessions that will enthrall audiences. It's a must see show! Self-descriped as "gothic cholo motherfers" they'll typically rock boots, guy-liner, and a bunch of silver jewelry. And if the mood is right they'll go full goth with whited-out contacts and added theatrical characters joining them on stage. It's a hell of a lot of fun!



Since their launch in 2019 they've released two albums, an EP, and several singles, and have performed throughout



Tour Dates:

Wednesday, November 9 @ The Lost Leaf, Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, November 10 @ The Space LV, Las Vegas, NV

Friday, November 11 @ Til-Two Club, San Diego, CA

Saturday, November 12 @ Tr!P

Sunday, November 13 @ Winter's Tavern, Pacifica, CA

Tuesday, November 15 @ John Henry's, Eugene, OR

Wednesday, November 16 @ The Big Legrowlski, Portland, OR

Thursday, November 17 @ Belltown Yacht Club, Seattle, WA

Friday, November 18 @ Watson's Mystery Café & Spirits, Boise, ID

Saturday, November 19 @ Funk 'N Dive Bar, Ogden, UT

