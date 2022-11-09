The Trews Announce US Tour Dates





Among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative bands on the planet, The



Amid the global pandemic, which halted both the Nashville sessions and tour plans for 2018's epic Civilianaires album, The



I WANNA PLAY TOUR DATES:

Jan 24 - Boston, MA - Brighton

Jan 25 - New York, NY - City Winery, The Loft

Jan 27 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Jan 28 - Clayton, NY - Opera House

Jan 29 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

Jan 31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cambridge Room - Cleveland

Feb 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Feb 3 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

Feb 5 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The achievements of rock 'n' roll heavyweights The Trews are many and mighty, highlighted by multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective.Among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative bands on the planet, The Trews - singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Chris Gormley, and keyboardist Jeff Heisholt - have shared stages with everyone from the Rolling Stones to Weezer, Bruce Springsteen to Rich Robinson, the latter collaboration culminating in three blazing tracks on the band's latest, Wanderer, cut in Nashville with the onetime Black Crowes guitarist.Amid the global pandemic, which halted both the Nashville sessions and tour plans for 2018's epic Civilianaires album, The Trews completed Wanderer at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz, emerging with their fiercest and most accomplished set of songs to date, and a heck of backstory to boot.I WANNA PLAY TOUR DATES:Jan 24 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music HallJan 25 - New York, NY - City Winery, The LoftJan 27 - Buffalo, NY - Town BallroomJan 28 - Clayton, NY - Opera HouseJan 29 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoyJan 31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cambridge Room - ClevelandFeb 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - CrafthouseFeb 3 - Detroit, MI - The ShelterFeb 5 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen



