BBC Radio 6 Music Announces Loyle Carner As The First Artist In Residence

Other artists to have hosted Artist in Residence shows on 6 LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Today on 6 Music, musician Loyle Carner joined Nemone, sitting in for Lauren Laverne (7.30am-10.30am) to reveal he will be the first artist to host 6 Music's Artist in Residence: AAA - a brand new short film for BBC iPlayer.Filmed at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios, 6 Music's Artist in Residence: AAA gives musicians the opportunity to embark on a musical journey with some of the world's finest equipment and engineers. Led by the artist themselves, the short film will see the artist produce a filmed performance, collaboration or conversation - offering fans an even deeper insight into their creative process and complementing the Artist in Residence radio series on 6 Music and BBC Sounds.In 6 Music's Artist in Residence: AAA with Loyle Carner, he is joined by his producer Kwes and engineer Nick Mills to break down tracks from his latest album, hugo. They'll dissect individual tracks, giving a powerful and personal insight into the way they were made. Music Artist in Residence: AAA with Loyle Carner will be live on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 9th November.Camilla Pia, Commissioning Executive, 6 Music says: "I'm thrilled to be launching Artist in Residence: AAA with Loyle Carner. He is a star and a masterful storyteller, and his most recent album, hugo, sees him take his artistry to the next level. Two years ago, as the first ever 6 Music Artist In Residence, he dug into his musical DNA for us and presented a run of incredible radio shows. Now he's back and giving us the chance to dig even deeper into his music and influences with this short film. AAA is about getting to the heart of the artist and Loyle's episode is a must-see for fans of his work - you can literally see how the magic happens."Loyle was 6 Music's first Artist in Residence in 2020, which is broadcast weekly on Wednesdays (12am-1am) and sees an artist take listeners on a journey into their musical soul, with each episode based around a different theme or mood.Listeners will have another chance to hear classic episodes from Loyle's original series weekly, from Wednesday 2nd November - Wednesday 7th December, on 6 Music (12am-1am) and on BBC Sounds.Born in South London and raised in Croydon, the hip hop musician has been nominated twice at the Brit Awards. His debut album, Yesterday's Gone (2017), was hailed as album of the year by The Independent and nominated for the Mercury Prize that year. His second album, Not Waving, but Drowning (2019), was followed by an appearance at Glastonbury festival. He has previously been a presenter on 6 Music, sitting in for Guy Garvey in 2021 and performed at the 6 Music Festival in 2017, as well as in 2020, when he joined Jordan Rakei on stage at the festival in Camden.Other artists to have hosted Artist in Residence shows on 6 Music so far include: Angel Olsen, Arlo Parks, IDLES, Mykki Blanco, Perfume Genius, Father John Misty, Fontaines D.C. Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.



