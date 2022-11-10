Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'; The Band Also Offers A Haunting Cover Of The Classic "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"



Along with "Cry Christmas," the band also offers a haunting cover of the classic "Have Yourself a Merry



On the inspiration behind the festive original "Cry Christmas," frontman, songwriter and producer Ryan Guldemond says, "Cry Christmas is a song that celebrates a feeling of irreverence or ambivalence about the holiday season. Many folks have a complicated relationship with Christmas and the holiday season, for various reasons. Ourselves included. We want our fans to know that they always have a seat at the table with us, no matter how we all feel at this time of year."



Earlier this year,



Following the band's sold-out North American/Canadian tour earlier this year,



Comprised of Ryan Guldemond,



The band also had a feature in Rolling Stone, a performance on The Late Late Show with



Globally, the band's avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during the fall of 2020 during lockdown. A variety of songs from O My New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canada's biggest alt-rock export Mother Mother unveils poignant holiday song "Cry Christmas." The gritty tune finds the band vividly detailing the often conflicting and complicated feelings that can come with the holiday season.Along with "Cry Christmas," the band also offers a haunting cover of the classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."On the inspiration behind the festive original "Cry Christmas," frontman, songwriter and producer Ryan Guldemond says, "Cry Christmas is a song that celebrates a feeling of irreverence or ambivalence about the holiday season. Many folks have a complicated relationship with Christmas and the holiday season, for various reasons. Ourselves included. We want our fans to know that they always have a seat at the table with us, no matter how we all feel at this time of year."Earlier this year, Mother Mother released the deluxe edition of their hit album INSIDE - which features "Hayloft II," the scorching sequel to their breakout hit "Hayloft." To date, Mother Mother have accumulated 3 billion global streams and views, 5 million Shazams and 23 million active monthly listeners across all platforms.Following the band's sold-out North American/Canadian tour earlier this year, Mother Mother spent the summer lighting up stadium stages in Europe with Imagine Dragons. The band are in the midst of a sold out string of headline dates in both the US and Europe, and 2023 will find them working on new music.Comprised of Ryan Guldemond, Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, the band had a whirlwind decade; over 3 billion streams and views, more than 23 million monthly listeners on digital platforms, 5 million Shazam searches and sold-out tour dates across the globe. "Hayloft II", the hugely anticipated sequel to viral track "Hayloft", debuted within the Top 10 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Debut chart and has already been streamed more than 118.6 million times across all DSPS, with over 41 M video views.The band also had a feature in Rolling Stone, a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and made several appearances of late in Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, as well as topping Lyric Find's global and US lyric search charts. In their native Canada, MOTHER MOTHER has had many top 10 singles on the alternative radio charts, including #1's for weeks on end and the crown of most airplay for any alternative act at radio for multiple years running.Globally, the band's avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during the fall of 2020 during lockdown. A variety of songs from O My Heart and Touch Up were used virally on the platform over 330 million times, resulting in millions of streams and new followers on streaming platforms and socials.



