'Weird Al' Yankovic Announces UK Tour Dates

AEG Presents is pleased to announce that "Weird Al" Yankovic will be touring the UK in February 2023 with 'The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour'. Tickets go on sale on Friday 11th November at 10 am and are available now.As part of his world tour, "Weird Al" will be returning to the UK for a highly anticipated limited run. Al and his band will be eschewing their usual high-octane theatrics (no costumes, no props, no video screens) in favour of playing deep cuts and fan-favourite originals rather than his classic parodies.Because of the no-frills, bare-bones nature of this show, Yankovic will be performing in more intimate theatres and settings in the UK. Opening the show each night will be Al's long-time friend (and The Vidiot From UHF co-star), the legendary comedian Emo Philips."Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His last release Mandatory Fun (2014) was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200. In November 2017, Legacy Recordings released the career-spanning Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of "Weird Al" Yankovic, including all 14 of his studio albums re-mastered for vinyl and CD format, plus a rarities album and 120-page book of photos from the archives, all housed in a replica of his signature accordion. The project earned Yankovic his fifth Grammy Award.On Friday, Nov. 4, The Roku Channel released WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY (the totally 100% true not-at-all-made-up story of the greatest musical artist in history, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al) in North America and the UK.All UK dates for The 'Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour' are listed below. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM local time Thursday, Friday, November 11 - check your local venue's listing."Weird Al" Yankovic said: "I don't very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it's a huge thrill for me to come back to the UK and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear."Tour Dates:12/02/23 - GLASGOW - O2 Academy13/02/23 - MANCHESTER - O2 Apollo14/02/23 - BIRMINGHAM - O2 Academy16/02/23 - LONDON - London Palladium




