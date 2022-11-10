|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Bad Bunny Named Apple Music's Artist Of The Year For 2022
Hot Songs Around The World
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
226 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
200 entries in 17 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
317 entries in 22 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
317 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
195 entries in 12 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
735 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
132 entries in 25 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
177 entries in 15 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
186 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
185 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
276 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Scottish Blues And Country Singer Raie Teams Up With Award Winning Producer Wes Maebe On New Single 'Healin' Train'
Darius Rucker Joins NBC's "Today" To Celebrate Major Milestones & Preview Forthcoming Album: Carolyn's Boy
Varese Sarabande Releases Three O'Clock High (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Tangerine Dream On CD And LP
Ashley Gorley Named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter Of The Year As 60th Annual ASCAP Country Music Award Winners Are Announced Today Across All @ASCAP Social Media
Legendary Scottish Guitarist Billy Bremner And His Rockfiles Kick-Off 2022 USA Tour Tonight In Austin
Seeker Music, Boutique Music Company Led By Chart-Topping Songwriter Evan Bogart, Launches With Christopher Cross, Run The Jewels, And More