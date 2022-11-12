Paul McCartney - The 7" Singles Box: 80 Career-Spanning 7" Singles Personally Curated By Paul - Limited To 3000 Copies



Recognized by Guinness World Records as "the most successful songwriter of all time," Paul's 7" Singles Box is a remarkable testament to this accolade, featuring songs that have sound-tracked our lives and that are loved and sung around the world today.



The format of the 7" single had a profound impact and influence on Paul both as a songwriter and as a music fan. Paul recalls in his foreword that comes with this set how he still enjoys the thrill of flicking through crates in record shops looking for new discoveries and how much respect he and The



Available from December 2nd, The 7" Singles Box is the ultimate package for any McCartney fan. From 1971's "



The box set is beautifully presented in a special wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, UK, and is packed with incredible content, including a 148-page book that features a personal foreword by Paul, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box includes a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.



This numbered limited-edition collection of 80 x 7" singles personally supervised by

Recreations of 65 singles/promos using restored original artwork from 11 different countries

15 singles never-before-released on 7" including:

Singles previously released on 12", picture discs, CD singles/promos, digital downloads, and music videos

2 x previously unheard demos

1 x previously unheard 7" single edit

1 x EP

1 exclusive test pressing randomly selected from the manufacturing process

148-page book containing foreword from Paul, essay by Rob Sheffield, recording notes, release dates, and chart information on each of the singles - each single included is shown on the attached insert, which will be packed into each box

Remastered and cut at Abbey Road Studios, London



All housed in a two-piece, four-walled FSC-approved Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate manufactured in the United Kingdom.







1971, Sweden

1A: Another Day

1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why



1971, US Mono

Promotional Release

2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral

2B: Too Many People [Mono]



1971, UK

3A: The Back Seat of My Car

3B:



Previously unreleased on 7"

4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]

4B: I Am Your Singer



1972, UK

5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish

5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]



1972, UK

6A: Mary Had a

6B:



1972, Belgium

7A: Hi, Hi, Hi

7AA: C Moon



1973, Israel

8A: My Love

8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]



1973, Sweden

9A: Live and Let Die

9B: I Lie Around



1973, Spain

10A: Helen Wheels

10B: Country Dreamer



1974, Germany

11A: Jet

11B: Let Me Roll It



1974, Germany

12A: Band on the Run

12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five



1974, The Netherlands

13A: Mrs. Vandebilt

13B: Bluebird



1974, Belgium

14A: Junior's Farm

14B: Sally G



1975, Australia

15A: Listen to What the Man Said

15B: Love in Song



1975, Germany

16A: Letting Go

16B: You Gave Me the Answer



1975, Belgium

17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show

17B: Magneto and



1976, France

18A:

18B: Cook of the House



1976, Germany

19A: Let 'Em In

19B: Beware My Love



1977, Japan

20A: Maybe I'm Amazed (Live)

20B: Soily (Live)



1977, UK

21A: Mull of Kintyre

21AA: Girls' School



1978, Germany

22A: With a

22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link



1978, UK

23A: I've Had Enough

23B: Deliver Your Children



1978, The Netherlands

24A: London Town

24B: I'm Carrying



1978, France

25A: Goodnight Tonight

25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering



1979, UK

26A: Old Siam, Sir

26B: Spin It On



1979, UK

27A: Getting Closer

27AA: Baby's Request



1979, Japan

28A: Arrow Through Me

28B: Old Siam, Sir



1979, UK

29A: Wonderful Christmastime

29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae



1980, UK

30A: Coming Up

30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)

30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox



1980, UK

31A: Waterfalls

31B: Check My Machine



Previously unreleased on 7"

32A: Temporary Secretary

32B: Secret Friend

[7" Single Edit]



1982, UK

33A: Ebony and Ivory

33B: Rainclouds



1982, UK

34A: Take It Away

34B: I'll Give You a Ring



1982, UK

35A: Tug of War

35B: Get It



1983, UK

36A: Say Say Say

36B: Ode to a Koala Bear



1983, UK

37A: Pipes of Peace

37B: So Bad



1984, UK

38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)

38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)



1984, UK

39A: We All Stand Together

39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)



1985, US

40A: Spies Like Us

40B: My Carnival



1986, US

41A: Press [Video Edit]

41B: It's Not True



1986, Art reformatted from US 12" promotional vinyl

42A: Pretty

42B: Write Away



1986, US

43A: Stranglehold

43B: Angry (Remix)



1986, UK

44A: Only Love Remains

44B: Tough on a Tightrope



1987, UK

45A: Once Upon a Long Ago

45B: Back on My Feet



1989, US

46A: My Brave Face

46B: Flying to My Home



1989, UK

47A: This One

47B: The First Stone



1989, Australia

48A: Figure of Eight [7" Bob Clearmountain Mix]

48B: Où Est le Soleil



1989, UK

49A: Party Party

49B: Artwork etching



1990, UK

50A: Put It There

50B: Mama's



1990, Europe

51A: The Long and Winding Road

51B: C Moon



1990, UK

52A: Birthday

52B: Good Day Sunshine



1990, UK

53A: All My Trials

53B: C Moon



Previously unreleased on 7"

54A: The World You're Coming Into

54AA: Tres Conejos

54B: Save the Child

54BB: The Drinking Song (Let's Find Ourselves a



1992, Europe

55A: Hope of Deliverance

55B: Long Leather Coat



1993, Germany

56A: C'Mon People

56B: I Can't Imagine



1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc

57A: Young Boy

57B: Looking for You



1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc

58A: The World Tonight

58B: Used to Be Bad



1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc

59A: Beautiful Night

59B: Love Come Tumbling Down



1999, UK

60A: No Other Baby

60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man

60BB: Fabulous



2001, Europe

61A: From a Lover to a Friend

61B: Riding into Jaipur



2004, Europe

62A: Tropic Island Hum

62B: We All Stand Together



2005, Europe

63A: Fine Line

63B: Growing Up Falling Down



2005, Europe

64A: Jenny Wren

64B: Summer of '59



Previously unreleased on 7"

65A: Dance Tonight

65B: Dance



Previously unreleased on 7"

66A: Nod Your Head

66B: 222



2007, Europe

67A: Ever Present Past

67B: House of Wax (Live)



Previously unreleased on 7"

68A: Sing the Changes

68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]



Previously unreleased on 7"

69A: (I Want To) Come Home

69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]



Previously unreleased on 7"

70A: My Valentine

70B: Get Yourself Another Fool



2012, US

Christmas Kisses

71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

71B: Wonderful Christmastime



Previously unreleased on 7"

72A: New

72B: Early Days



Previously unreleased on 7"

73A: Queenie Eye

73B: Save Us



Previously unreleased on 7"

74A: Hope for the Future

74B: Hope for the



Previously unreleased on 7"

75A: In the Blink of an Eye

75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise



2018, Global

76A: I Don't Know

76AA: Come on to Me



Previously unreleased on 7"

77A: Who Cares

77B: Fuh You



2019, Global

78A: Home Tonight

78AA: In a Hurry



Previously unreleased on 7"

79A: Find My Way

79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes



Previously unreleased on 7"

80A: Women and Wives

