News
Tour Dates 12/11/2022

Peter Gabriel Announces First European Tour In Nearly A Decade!

Peter Gabriel Announces First European Tour In Nearly A Decade!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Peter Gabriel announced plans for his 2023 tour across the UK & Europe next spring. The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014's Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So. Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on 25 June 2023. The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow.

Peter Gabriel said of the tour: "It's been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there."
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter's Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, 8 November.

Tour dates:
Thu, 19th May 2022 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
Sat, 21st May 2022 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
Sun, 22nd May 2022 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
Tue, 24th May 2022 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Wed, 25th May 2022 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Fri, 27th May 2022 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
Sun, 29th May 2022 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
Tue, 31st May 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wed, 1st Jun 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
Fri, 3rd Jun 2022 Bergen, Norway Koengen
Mon, 6th Jun 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Tue, 7th Jun 2022 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Thu, 9th Jun 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Sat, 11th Jun 2022 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Mon, 13th Jun 2022 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
Tue, 14th Jun 2022 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
Thu, 16th Jun 2022 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
Sat, 18th Jun 2022 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Mon, 20th Jun 2022 London, UK The O2
Thu, 23rd Jun 2022 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Fri, 24th Jun 2022 Manchester, UK AO Arena
Sun, 26th Jun 2022 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena






