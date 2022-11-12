Peter Gabriel Announces First European Tour In Nearly A Decade!





i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin,





TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter's Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, 8 November.



Tour dates:

Thu, 19th May 2022 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

Sat, 21st May 2022 Verona, Italy Verona Arena

Sun, 22nd May 2022 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

Tue, 24th May 2022 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Wed, 25th May 2022 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Fri, 27th May 2022 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

Sun, 29th May 2022 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Tue, 31st May 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Wed, 1st Jun 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

Fri, 3rd Jun 2022 Bergen, Norway Koengen

Mon, 6th Jun 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Tue, 7th Jun 2022 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

Thu, 9th Jun 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

Sat, 11th Jun 2022 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Mon, 13th Jun 2022 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

Tue, 14th Jun 2022 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Thu, 16th Jun 2022 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

Sat, 18th Jun 2022 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Mon, 20th Jun 2022 London, UK The O2

Thu, 23rd Jun 2022 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Fri, 24th Jun 2022 Manchester, UK AO Arena

Sun, 26th Jun 2022 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Peter Gabriel announced plans for his 2023 tour across the UK & Europe next spring. The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014's Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So. Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on 25 June 2023. The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow. Peter Gabriel said of the tour: "It's been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there."TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter's Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, 8 November.Tour dates:Thu, 19th May 2022 Krakow, Poland TAURON ArenaSat, 21st May 2022 Verona, Italy Verona ArenaSun, 22nd May 2022 Milan, Italy Mediolanum ArenaTue, 24th May 2022 Paris, France AccorHotels ArenaWed, 25th May 2022 Lille, France Stade Pierre-MauroyFri, 27th May 2022 Berlin, Germany WaldbuehneSun, 29th May 2022 Munich, Germany KoenigsplatzTue, 31st May 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal ArenaWed, 1st Jun 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii ArenaFri, 3rd Jun 2022 Bergen, Norway KoengenMon, 6th Jun 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo DomeTue, 7th Jun 2022 Antwerp, Belgium SportpaleisThu, 9th Jun 2022 Zurich, Switzerland HallenstadionSat, 11th Jun 2022 Cologne, Germany Lanxess ArenaMon, 13th Jun 2022 Hamburg, Germany Barclays ArenaTue, 14th Jun 2022 Frankfurt, Germany FesthalleThu, 16th Jun 2022 Bordeaux, France Arkea ArenaSat, 18th Jun 2022 Birmingham, UK Utilita ArenaMon, 20th Jun 2022 London, UK The O2Thu, 23rd Jun 2022 Glasgow, UK OVO HydroFri, 24th Jun 2022 Manchester, UK AO ArenaSun, 26th Jun 2022 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena



