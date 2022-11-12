New Order Announce Release Of 'Low-Life' Definitive Edition And Limited Edition 12" Singles

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
New Order are delighted to announce the release of the definitive edition of their 1985 studio album Low-Life. The collection includes an LP (180g), x2CDs, x2DVDs, a book and features unreleased rare material across the different formats and new sleeve designs.
CD 2 contains previously unreleased mixes and alternative versions, including Love Vigilantes and Sub-Culture instrumentals, Sooner Than You Think Full Length Unedited.
The two DVDs include an unreleased performance from The Manhattan Club, Belgium and rarely seen footage from Rotterdam Arena
(Netherlands), International Centre (Toronto, Canada) and a BBC filmed Whistle Test at The Hacienda, 1985.
The 180g vinyl LP will be wrapped in its original 'heavyweight tracing paper', designed by Peter
Saville. In addition the CD will also be wrapped in the same way for the first time ever
Also included in the set is a beautifully presented hardback book featuring rare photos and a new interview with all band members.
In addition to the boxset, New Order
are also releasing the 12" singles including a limited edition version of The Perfect Kiss pressed on Crystal Clear vinyl in a 'mirror sleeve'. Sub-Culture's plain black (no label) sleeve has also been updated with a new design, incorporating the original concept.
Peter
Saville says of The Perfect Kiss "The mirror finish for The Perfect Kiss sleeve was the idea at the time (1985) that unfortunately was not realised. I have wanted to see it ever since. The original concept was intended to evoke the reflective glamour of a lipstick (re Perfect Kiss) in a minimal / pop art style. The Perfect Kiss in this form will be transformative and a must-have for fans and collectors alike".
Peter
Saville says of Sub-Culture "LABEL ONLY was specified in 1985 due to time pressure around the original release and as a consequence, a sleeve design for the re-release has no actual precedent. However, exploring the principle 'the solution is in the problem' has led to the subliminal evocation of a sleeve that is still LABEL ONLY".
Low-Life was recorded in 1984 at Jam and Britannia Row Studios and produced by New Order.
TRACK-LIST AND FORMATS:
12" Singles
Sub-Culture (with updated sleeve)
Shellshock
The Perfect Kiss
The Perfect Kiss D2C exclusive (Crystal Clear vinyl & Mirror Sleeve) - limited to 5000 only available via neworder.com
LP 180g Vinyl
Side one
Love Vigilantes
The Perfect Kiss
This Time of Night
Sunrise
Side two
Elegia
Sooner Than You Think
Sub-Culture
Face Up
CD1
Love Vigilantes
The Perfect Kiss
This Time Of Night
Sunrise
Elegia
Sooner Than You Think
Sub-Culture
Face Up
CD2: Extras
Love Vigilantes - TV Pitch Instrumental Edit (mono)
The Perfect Kiss - Writing Session Recording
Untitled no. 1 - Writing Session Recording
Sunrise - Instrumental Rough Mix **
Elegia - Full Length Version *
Sooner Than You Think - Album Session Unedited Version
Sub-Culture - Album Session Early Instrumental Version
Face Up - Writing Session Recording
Let's Go - Album Session Instrumental
Untitled no. 2 - Writing Session Recording
Sunrise - Writing Session Recording
Love Vigilantes - Writing Session Recording
Sooner Than You Think - Writing Session Recording
Skullcrusher - Demo
All tracks previously unreleased except * and ** (previously unreleased on CD and Digital)
Live in Tokyo
The Koseinenkin Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1985
Confusion
Love Vigilantes
We All Stand
As It Is When It Was
Sub-Culture
Face Up
Sunrise
This Time Of Night
Blue Monday
Live in Rotterdam
The Rotterdam Arena, Netherlands 1985
10. As It Is When It Was
11. Everything's Gone Green*
12. Sub-Culture*
13. Ceremony*
14. Let's Go*
15. This Time Of Night*
16. The Village
17. The Perfect Kiss*
18. Age Of Consent*
19. Sunrise
20. Temptation*
21. Face Up*
Live in Manchester
Whistle Test, The Hacienda 1985
22. As It Is When It Was
23. Sunrise
24. Face Up - Restored version using available footage from The Hacienda Dec '85 and July '85.
DVD2
Live in Leuven
The Manhattan Club, Leuven, Belgium 1985
1. Let's Go*
2. The Perfect Kiss*
3. Age Of Consent*
4. State
Of The Nation*
5. As It Is When It Was*
6. The Village*
7. Sub-Culture*
8. Atmosphere*
9. Blue Monday*
Bonus Tracks
10. Thieves Like Us*
11. Temptation*
12. Confusion - Restored version from damaged tape with mixing desk audio.*
Live in Toronto
Filmed by Paul Boyd
The International Centre, Toronto, Canada 1985
13. Elegia*
14. Sub-Culture*
15. The Village*
16. Sunrise*
17. We All Stand
18. As It Is When It Was*
19. Love Vigilantes*
20. 586*
21. Age Of Consent
22. Temptation
23. Ceremony*
24. The Perfect Kiss*
The Perfect Film
Rehearsal Room, Cheetham Hill, Manchester 1985
25. The Perfect Kiss
*unreleased
www.neworder.com