New Order Announce Release Of 'Low-Life' Definitive Edition And Limited Edition 12" Singles





CD 2 contains previously unreleased mixes and alternative versions, including Love Vigilantes and Sub-Culture instrumentals, Sooner Than You Think Full Length Unedited.



The two DVDs include an unreleased performance from The Manhattan Club, Belgium and rarely seen footage from Rotterdam



The 180g vinyl LP will be wrapped in its original 'heavyweight tracing paper', designed by



Also included in the set is a beautifully presented hardback book featuring rare photos and a new interview with all band members.



In addition to the boxset,











Low-Life was recorded in 1984 at Jam and Britannia Row Studios and produced by New Order.



TRACK-LIST AND FORMATS:



12" Singles

Sub-Culture (with updated sleeve)

Shellshock

The Perfect Kiss



The Perfect Kiss D2C exclusive (Crystal Clear vinyl & Mirror Sleeve) - limited to 5000 only available via neworder.com



LP 180g Vinyl

Side one

Love Vigilantes

The Perfect Kiss

This Time of Night

Sunrise



Side two

Elegia

Sooner Than You Think

Sub-Culture

Face Up



CD1

Love Vigilantes

The Perfect Kiss

This Time Of Night

Sunrise

Elegia

Sooner Than You Think

Sub-Culture

Face Up



CD2: Extras

Love Vigilantes - TV Pitch Instrumental Edit (mono)

The Perfect Kiss - Writing Session Recording

Untitled no. 1 - Writing Session Recording

Sunrise - Instrumental Rough Mix **

Elegia - Full Length Version *

Sooner Than You Think - Album Session Unedited Version

Sub-Culture - Album Session Early Instrumental Version

Face Up - Writing Session Recording

Let's Go - Album Session Instrumental

Untitled no. 2 - Writing Session Recording

Sunrise - Writing Session Recording

Love Vigilantes - Writing Session Recording

Sooner Than You Think - Writing Session Recording

Skullcrusher - Demo



All tracks previously unreleased except * and ** (previously unreleased on CD and Digital)



Live in Tokyo

The Koseinenkin Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1985



Confusion

Love Vigilantes

We All Stand

As It Is When It Was

Sub-Culture

Face Up

Sunrise

This Time Of Night

Blue Monday



Live in Rotterdam

The Rotterdam Arena, Netherlands 1985

10. As It Is When It Was

11. Everything's Gone Green*

12. Sub-Culture*

13. Ceremony*

14. Let's Go*

15. This Time Of Night*

16. The Village

17. The Perfect Kiss*

18. Age Of Consent*

19. Sunrise

20. Temptation*

21. Face Up*



Live in Manchester

Whistle Test, The Hacienda 1985

22. As It Is When It Was

23. Sunrise

24. Face Up - Restored version using available footage from The Hacienda Dec '85 and July '85.



DVD2

Live in Leuven

The Manhattan Club, Leuven, Belgium 1985

1. Let's Go*

2. The Perfect Kiss*

3. Age Of Consent*

4.

5. As It Is When It Was*

6. The Village*

7. Sub-Culture*

8. Atmosphere*

9. Blue Monday*



Bonus Tracks

10. Thieves Like Us*

11. Temptation*

12. Confusion - Restored version from damaged tape with mixing desk audio.*



Live in Toronto



Filmed by Paul Boyd

The International Centre, Toronto, Canada 1985

13. Elegia*

14. Sub-Culture*

15. The Village*

16. Sunrise*

17. We All Stand

18. As It Is When It Was*

19. Love Vigilantes*

20. 586*

21. Age Of Consent

22. Temptation

23. Ceremony*

24. The Perfect Kiss*



The Perfect Film

Rehearsal Room, Cheetham Hill, Manchester 1985

25. The Perfect Kiss



*unreleased



