Louis Tomlinson Releases Final Taste Of Upcoming Album 'Faith In The Future'



'Silver Tongues' is a rousing earworm, bursting at the seams with joyful nostalgic energy. Written with Joe Cross (Lana Del Ray, Courteeners) and Theo Hutchcraft from Hurts, the track is another bold step forward sonically for Louis. "Silver Tongues is probably the song I'm most proud of on the record." Listen here: https://louist.lnk.to/SilverTongues



This Friday sees the release of Louis's long awaited second album 'Faith In The Future'. The title epitomises Louis's optimistic worldview, producing a collection of songs designed for the live environment. After spending the first portion of his adult life working 100 miles per hour, Louis revelled in taking his time to make sure he got his sophomore album right. He's made Faith In The



Featuring both the anthemic first single 'Bigger Than Me' and indie punk fan favourite 'Out Of My System', the album begins in emphatic style with the pounding drums of 'The Greatest', which Tomlinson says is a celebration of the relationship has amassed with his avid fanbase. Other stand out tracks include indie floor-filler, 'Written All Over Your Face', blissful roof-down summer anthem, 'Lucky Again', tearjerkers 'Angels Fly' and 'Holding On To Heartache', alongside the retrospective 'Common People', a beautiful and poignant homage to his hometown Doncaster.



There's a delicate balance to 'Faith In The Future', with Louis exhibiting the full capability of his talents whilst never refraining from sounding unapologetically like him for a nanosecond. 'All This Time' sees Louis dip his toes back into dance music, whilst 'She Is Beauty We Are World Class' is a full-blown dance track perfect for an Iberian sunset, yet still feels genuine and honest.



'Walls' was an album Louis needed to get off his chest, but he now has uncompromisingly expanded his wings and evolved.



Louis recently announced a huge UK and European



In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most livestreamed concert by a solo male artist. Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic. Following the huge success of the festival's 2021 debut, August also saw the return of Louis' highly successful The Away From Home Festival. The one-day event was staged this year at the stunning Marenostrum Fuengirola in Malaga Spain, hosting 18,000 fans and selling out in just 24hrs with a line-up of some of the best new British bands. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louis Tomlinson unveils one final taste of his upcoming album, 'Silver Tongues'.'Silver Tongues' is a rousing earworm, bursting at the seams with joyful nostalgic energy. Written with Joe Cross (Lana Del Ray, Courteeners) and Theo Hutchcraft from Hurts, the track is another bold step forward sonically for Louis. "Silver Tongues is probably the song I'm most proud of on the record." Listen here: https://louist.lnk.to/SilverTonguesThis Friday sees the release of Louis's long awaited second album 'Faith In The Future'. The title epitomises Louis's optimistic worldview, producing a collection of songs designed for the live environment. After spending the first portion of his adult life working 100 miles per hour, Louis revelled in taking his time to make sure he got his sophomore album right. He's made Faith In The Future on his watch, and collaborators include Mike Crossey (The 1975, Wolf Alice), Rob Harvey, Dan Grech (The Killers, The Vaccines, Halsey), Nico Rebscher (Alice Merton) and the aforementioned Joe Cross and Theo Hutchcraft.Featuring both the anthemic first single 'Bigger Than Me' and indie punk fan favourite 'Out Of My System', the album begins in emphatic style with the pounding drums of 'The Greatest', which Tomlinson says is a celebration of the relationship has amassed with his avid fanbase. Other stand out tracks include indie floor-filler, 'Written All Over Your Face', blissful roof-down summer anthem, 'Lucky Again', tearjerkers 'Angels Fly' and 'Holding On To Heartache', alongside the retrospective 'Common People', a beautiful and poignant homage to his hometown Doncaster.There's a delicate balance to 'Faith In The Future', with Louis exhibiting the full capability of his talents whilst never refraining from sounding unapologetically like him for a nanosecond. 'All This Time' sees Louis dip his toes back into dance music, whilst 'She Is Beauty We Are World Class' is a full-blown dance track perfect for an Iberian sunset, yet still feels genuine and honest.'Walls' was an album Louis needed to get off his chest, but he now has uncompromisingly expanded his wings and evolved.Louis recently announced a huge UK and European Arena tour for 2023. The tour will visit Europe from August to November next year including a date at London's O2 Arena.In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most livestreamed concert by a solo male artist. Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic. Following the huge success of the festival's 2021 debut, August also saw the return of Louis' highly successful The Away From Home Festival. The one-day event was staged this year at the stunning Marenostrum Fuengirola in Malaga Spain, hosting 18,000 fans and selling out in just 24hrs with a line-up of some of the best new British bands.



