CMA Song Of The Year Winner Jordan Davis Releases New Song - "Part Of It"

"Part of It" Lyrics:

"My mama talked her daddy into letting me take her out our junior year

he was a hallway queen, outta my league and I smiled ear to ear

Every night she was in my truck, young love did what it does and

Daddy said, I know ya thought she was the one and it ain't not fun, but, son, that's part of it

Sometimes you're gonna hurt like hell and have some scars from it

Leave ya with a story to tell

Ya live and learn and good ones go

You find out on down the road

When ya lay it all out and get down to the heart of it

Man, that's just life and that's all part of it



He steady checked that gauge and prayed for rain like he knew the Big Man

All the way 'til the day that he met Him, daddy read his will to the family

I just about broke down when I found out he went and left me part of it

Sometimes you're gonna hurt like hell and have some scars from it

Leave ya with a story to tell

Ya live and learn and good ones go

You find out on down the road

When ya lay it all out and get down to the heart of it

Man, that's just life and that's all part of it

That's all part of it

Heartbreaks faded and I chased a dream up to Tennessee

Met the love of my life, gave me two more and I don't know who I'd be if they weren't part of it

Sometimes life takes care of itself and heals those scars from it

Leave ya with a story to tell

Ya live and learn and good ones go

You find out on down the road

When ya lay it all out and get down to the heart of it

Man, that's just life and that's just part of it

That's all part of it

It's all part of it

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis earned his first CMA Award Wednesday evening for his 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 hit single, "Buy Dirt." One of the most streamed songs of the year in 2021 and 2022, the CMA Song of the Year was co-written by Davis and his brother Jacob, and Matt and Josh Jenkins. " Buy Dirt " is currently also nominated for Favorite Country Song at the 2022 American Music Awards, airing November 20th on ABC. Today, Davis releases a next track, "Part of It," as the latest preview of songs from his upcoming highly anticipated next album. Co-written by Davis, the song was also penned by fellow CMA Song of the Year recipient and brother Jacob Davis, and Jordan Walker and Matt McKinney. Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan) about "faith, family, and friends" continues to resonate with fans on a global scale, topping the Country radio airplay charts for two weeks and amassing more than 730 Million global streams to date. " Buy Dirt " has tallied multiple awards nominations including Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards. One of the most played Country songs of 2021 and 2022, (ASCAP) the critically acclaimed hit won NSAI Song of the Year (2022) and CMA Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. Read the story behind " Buy Dirt " here. As a follow up to "Buy Dirt," Davis has released several new tracks including fan-favorites, "Next Thing You Know," and "Midnight Crisis" featuring Danielle Bradberry, today's "Part of It," and his current single, "What My World Spins Around." What My World Spins Around " is currently #11 on MediaBase Country and #13 on the Billboard Country radio charts and has amassed more than 138 Million streams since its release in June. Written by Davis, Matt Dragstrem, and Ryan Hurd and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Davis first debuted the hit on NBC's TODAY and he will perform the song at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC (11/24) and during his headlining performance at Canada's upcoming CFL Grey Cup Halftime Show (11/20).




