Kim Petras Releases New Single "If Jesus Was A Rockstar"
|
Hot Songs Around The World
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
324 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
199 entries in 13 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
740 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
143 entries in 25 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
317 entries in 22 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
178 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
237 entries in 26 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
204 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
187 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
186 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
280 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Darius Rucker Joins NBC's "Today" To Celebrate Major Milestones & Preview Forthcoming Album: Carolyn's Boy
Ashley Gorley Named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter Of The Year As 60th Annual ASCAP Country Music Award Winners Are Announced Today Across All @ASCAP Social Media
Seeker Music, Boutique Music Company Led By Chart-Topping Songwriter Evan Bogart, Launches With Christopher Cross, Run The Jewels, And More
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'; The Band Also Offers A Haunting Cover Of The Classic "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Chris Pratt, Olivia Rodrigo, Venus Williams, And More, Join Jill And Eddie Vedder For The Third Annual Venture Into Cures Benefit