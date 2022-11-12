



Having wrapped up the Dance Fever Tour US dates which included sold out shows at Hollywood Bowl and two Madison

Dance Fever (Live at Madison



Florence's chosen charity partner for this tour is Choose Love whereby £1 from every ticket sold on this tour will be donated to them. Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving rescue boats to food and legal advice. Their work has reached over 1.8 million people and supported over 250 fast-acting community organizations across Europe, the



Dance Fever Tour:

14th Nov 2022 - Accor Hotels Arena, Paris

16th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff *

18th Nov 2022 - The O2, London *

19th Nov 2022 - The O2, London *

21st Nov 2022 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth *

22nd Nov 2022 - AO Arena, Manchester *

24th Nov 2022 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham *

25th Nov 2022 - First Direct Arena, Leeds *

27th Nov 2022 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow *

28th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham *

30th Nov 2022 - 3 Arena, Dublin *

* sold out New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florence + The Machine shares "Dream Girl Evil" as the next single from her widely acclaimed number 1 album Dance Fever and ahead of her huge, sold-out UK Arena tour starting next week. Florence recently performed "Dream Girl Evil" on Graham Norton and showcases her voice as it delves into its own husky depths, insistently reminding us of the overarching themes of the album - including being a female artist and wrestling with encroaching domesticity as time quickly passes.Having wrapped up the Dance Fever Tour US dates which included sold out shows at Hollywood Bowl and two Madison Square Garden's, the EU leg starts in Paris on November 14th and then visits all major UK cities including two nights at The O2 in London. Support comes from Willie J Healy and Aziya additionally at The O2, before finishing in Dublin 3 Arena on November 30th.Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden) is available to stream now and will be released on heavyweight 2LP gatefold vinyl on April 14, 2023.Florence's chosen charity partner for this tour is Choose Love whereby £1 from every ticket sold on this tour will be donated to them. Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving rescue boats to food and legal advice. Their work has reached over 1.8 million people and supported over 250 fast-acting community organizations across Europe, the Middle East and along the US-Mexico border. Everything they do is powered by a vision of a world that chooses love and justice every day, for everyone.Dance Fever Tour:14th Nov 2022 - Accor Hotels Arena, Paris16th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff *18th Nov 2022 - The O2, London *19th Nov 2022 - The O2, London *21st Nov 2022 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth *22nd Nov 2022 - AO Arena, Manchester *24th Nov 2022 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham *25th Nov 2022 - First Direct Arena, Leeds *27th Nov 2022 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow *28th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham *30th Nov 2022 - 3 Arena, Dublin ** sold out



