News
RnB 12/11/2022

Grade A Productions Announces Juice Wrld Day 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grade A Productions, the record label founded by Chicago rapper, Lil Bibby, his brother George "G-Money" Dickinson, and music entrepreneur Peter Jideonwo, have announced Juice Wrld Day 2022, the second annual global celebration of life in memory of Jarad Higgins. Set for December 8th at the United Center in Chicago, Juice Wrld Day will feature appearances from surprise guests, interactive activations, merchandise collaborations, unreleased content, and a global live stream. The festival-style event, organized by Peter Jideonwo, will bring together a number of his closest friends, family, collaborators, and fans.

"I was truly moved by the inaugural Juice Wrld Day, a beautiful celebration of Jarad's remarkable career and impactful life," states his mother, Carmela Wallace. "From surprise guests to interactive activations and unreleased content, there are so many exciting pillars to this joyous event that aims to bring people together and carry on Jarad's legacy. We're thrilled to celebrate his life and welcome everyone back to Chicago."

The Inaugural Juice Wrld Day was held at the United Center in Chicago on December 9, 2021. Thousands of people came together at the sold out event to celebrate the life and legacy of Juice Wrld. Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask, 24KGoldn, and DJ Scheme were among the many guests who came to honor Juice's impact on music and the lives of his many fans.

During the second annual Juice Wrld Day, fans will have the opportunity to shop for limited-edition 999 Club releases that will serve as memorabilia for the event. Fans can also enjoy gaming activations and fan art displays hosted throughout the venue. Juice WRLD's Dirtbike collection will also be on display. Additionally, the event will feature exclusively selected unreleased content from personal archives by Juice Wrld's friends and family.

Grade A Productions will also give back to communities that have supported Juice Wrld over the years, bringing educational initiatives and resources to those in need, with a particular focus on mental health and addressing substance dependency.

Juice Wrld Day 2022 will be livestreamed globally so that fans unable to attend the event can still feel a part of this special moment. More details will be announced prior to Juice Wrld Day.






