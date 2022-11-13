Tyondai Braxton's 'Telekinesis' Out Now





"Remarkable," exclaims the Times in a four-star review. "The album combines swelling string moments that wouldn't be out of place in a Samuel Barber adagio with stabbing electronics, discordant guitars and dripping tap sounds that make you think of the scary moments in horror movies … the best kind of soundtrack: one with the power to cast whatever surroundings you find yourself in in a more interesting hue."



"A symphonic work that sounds like a lost sci-fi film soundtrack," says The Wire magazine. "It has the clustered, hovering awe of György Ligeti's Atmosphères and the eerie arpeggiated angles of Hermann soundtracks like Vertigo and The Day The Earth Stood Still. It's a hoot."



Telekinesis is the result of a co-commission by the Southbank Centre London and Musica Nova, Helsinki Festival. The world premiere took place on April 18, 2018, at



Braxton calls Telekinesis "the latest and largest example of intersections between my electronic music and notated music, both sonically and philosophically." Throughout the recording and production process, Braxton sought to "create an environment where electronic instruments and acoustic instruments coexist in a place that feels balanced and organic." To achieve that, the orchestra, choir, and electronics were tracked section by section at Oktaven Audio in Mt Vernon, New York from August 2021 to March 2022 by engineer Ryan Streber. This allowed for a hyper-detailed mix session with Seth Manchester at Machines with Magnets in Pawtucket, RI. As a studio recording, the mix recreates how an orchestra would be placed (with some exceptions) but is exaggerated in its width and in the closeness and depth of certain instruments surrounding the listener.



Braxton says: "As a science fiction and horror fan, the initial idea was to write an opera based on the Japanese manga masterpiece Akira, although over time, I realized I was more interested in the story as an invisible thematic guide rather than something more literal. Among a number of storylines in Akira is the idea that a young boy comes upon the ability to move objects and generate energy with his mind. Entirely enthralled with his own power and apparent limitless potential, and despite his inability to physically and mentally control this force, he launches unrestrained into its use. Ultimately, his hubris overtakes and destroys him. The power of the mind has been a compelling consideration for me and is an underlying theme in this piece."



Tyondai Braxton, who Vice says "reminds us that the roots of today's experimental music can be located in part in the wrenching reaction to the 20th century classical canon," has been writing and performing music under his own name and collaboratively, under various group titles, since the mid-1990s. He is the former front man of experimental rock band Battles, whose debut album Mirrored was both a critical and commercial success. Braxton has composed commissioned pieces for ensembles such as the Bang on a Can All Stars, Alarm Will Sound, Brooklyn Rider, and Third Coast Percussion. In 2012, he collaborated with



Metropolis Ensemble is a flexible professional chamber orchestra based in NYC led by Andrew Cyr. The Grammy-nominated ensemble has commissioned over 400 new works and produced hundreds of performances and site-specific projects with a broad range of artists, including Timo Andres on his 2013 Nonesuch album, Home Stretch. Nominated for a Grammy Award in 2010, Metropolis Ensemble has garnered international recognition for its many studio recordings. Cyr, who founded the Ensemble in 2016, has led premiere performances at venues ranging from Cité de la Musique (Paris, FR), Hamer Hall (Melbourne, AU), and



Brooklyn Youth Chorus is a Grammy Award-winning ensemble that has collaborated with a range of artists including the New York Philharmonic and International Contemporary Ensemble and has served over 10,000 students in its after-school and public-school programs. Founded in 1992, Brooklyn Youth Chorus is currently involving more than 700 students in its core after-school and public-school outreach programs. It has performed on a number of Nonesuch recordings, including Cécile McLorin Salvant's



The Crossing is a professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally and dedicated to new music. It is committed to working with creative teams to make and record new, substantial works for choir that explore and expand ways of writing for choir, singing in choir, and listening to music for choir. Many of its nearly 140 commissioned premieres address social, environmental, and political issues. With a commitment to recording its commissions, The Crossing has issued twenty-five releases, receiving two Grammy Awards for Best Choral Performance (2018, 2019) and seven Grammy nominations. Nally has commissioned over 160 works for choir, many addressing social justice. He has served as chorus master at major opera companies of the USA, UK, and Italy, and his collaborations have taken him to Stockholm, London, Osaka, Córdoba, Helsinki, Haarlem, Riga, and many US cities. Nally's seventy-two-chapter series Rising w/ The Crossing is archived as a cultural artifact by The Library of Congress. 