Justin Moore Announces 2023 "You, Me, And Whiskey Tour" With Priscilla Block

Sat., Apr. 22 | Xtream New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of the "smoldering duet" (iHeart Radio) "You, Me, And Whiskey," multi PLATINUM-selling country artist Justin Moore announces nine new tour dates with PLATINUM-selling collaborator Priscilla Block. The "You, Me And Whiskey Tour" shows will cross the Southeast and Midwest next February and April. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale on Friday, November 18th at 10 AM local time.American Songwriter says the duet "You, Me, And Whiskey" is "in the vein of classic country duets that grab a hold of a crowd with both deeply accessible subject matter and ear-worm melodies." Listen to "You, Me, And Whiskey" here: youmeandwhiskey.lnk.to/songPRAdditional dates and plans for new music will be announced soon. In the meantime, fans can stay up to date on all things Justin Moore by visiting justinmooremusic.com. For more information on Priscilla Block, visit priscillablock.com."You, Me, And Whiskey" Tour Dates:Thurs., Feb. 2 | James Kjerstad Arena | Rapid City, SDFri., Feb. 3 | Ralph Engelstad Arena | Grand Forks, NDSat., Feb. 4 | Orpheum Theatre | Sioux City, IAThurs., Feb. 9 | Truist Arena Highland Heights, KYFri., Feb. 10 | Alabama Theatre | Birmingham, ALSat., Feb. 11 | Shreveport Municipal Auditorium | Shreveport, LAThurs., Apr. 20 | La Crosse Center | La Crosse, WIFri., Apr. 21 | Five Flags Center | Dubuque, IASat., Apr. 22 | Xtream Arena | Coralville, IA



