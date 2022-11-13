Reggae Artist Hezron Clarke Releases Visual For "Smile Today," The Fourth Single Off New Album "M.O.A.M. (Man On A Mission)"





18. Made for the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Jamaican vocalist, songwriter and producer Hezron Clarke has released the charming visual for his single "Smile Today." The single is the fourth release off his album M.O.A.M. (Man on a Mission) which came out this past summer via Tad's Record (Ernie Ranglin, Tanya Stephens) and debuted at number 5 on iTunes Reggae chart in August, just below albums by Bob Marley and Stick Figure. The album currently remains in the Top 10 on the Clinton Lindsay New York and South Florida Radio Chart."Smile Today" is a song that Hezron hopes will become as iconic as the Bob Marley track that has become an anthem for Jamaica, "One Love." Directed by Devon Morris, the video follows Hezron in the villages of Jamaica, while capturing the smiles of the local people. The song and video serve as anthems to his country as he inspires a positive attitude despite the challenges and downfalls of everyday life.The single is just a glimpse of the album which takes listeners on a ride of empowerment, self reflection, romance and more. While keeping the overall charm of reggae, Clarke dabbles in R&B with sensual detours that are a delight to the ears. Ahead of the album's release, Hezron has released three singles. The title track "Man on a Mission" is a song about his personal journey as a goal oriented person but also offers encouragement to anyone in pursuit of their dreams, despite the inevitable challenges, while also honoring the heroes all around us. "Tik Tok I'm Coming" expresses his sensual side, channeling an R&B laced track reminiscent to Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get it On." Furthering the album's incredible versatility is the most recent single "Save The Children", released on June 24th, a heartfelt commentary on the alarming number of brutal acts committed against the youth, including physical and sexual abuse.Recorded in Reggae's birthplace, Kingston Jamaica, M.O.A.M. features some of Jamaica's greatest musicians including Dean Fraser (saxophone), Kirk "Kirkle Dove" Bennett (drums), Donald "Danny Bassie" Dennis (bass), Mitchum Khan (guitar), Carol "Bowie" McLaughlin (keyboards) and Robbie Lyn (keyboards). On a lyrical front, the album embodies feel-good vibes with motivational and inspirational concepts that encourage patience and resilience.With inspiration from classic soul artists such as Luther Vandross, Otis Reddingand Sam Cooke, to 90's favorites KC and Jojo and Dave Hollister to iconic Jamaican singers Beres Hammond and Dennis Brown, Hezron has embodied his own classic vocal and musical style while taking notes from some of the greats.Montego Bay born and raised Hezron Clarke released his debut album The Life I Live(d) on Tad's Record in 2015. His return to the label with M.O.A.M. unites two established Jamaican brands, each committed to proving that quality reggae with the potential for widespread global appeal is still being made in the music's birthplace. Although many younger Jamaican artists embrace trap and hip-hop over indigenous reggae and dancehall, a stark contrast to the proliferation of young American reggae bands, especially in California, Tad's Record founder Tad Dawkins is determined to see Jamaican reggae restored to prominence internationally. It's an objective he firmly believes will be fulfilled with the release of M.O.A.M.Tracklist:1. Man On a Mission2. Rising Sun3. Plant a Seed4. Tik Tok I'm Coming5. Blame it on the Wine6. Taxi Driver feat Dean Fraser7. Stronger in Love feat Dean Fraser8. Made for the Battle feat Turbulence9. Kuja Nyumbani (I Want to Go)10. Smile Today11. Black Widow12. Warriors Code feat Tony Skrelunas 'Navajo' and Gabriel Yavia 'Hopi'13. Holding On14. Save The Children15. One Day Out a Seven16. Resilience17. Walk in Love and Light18. Made for the Battle (bonus track)



