Steve Aoki Reimagines Tracks From Latest Full-length Album Hiroquest: Genesis Remixed

2x-Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki, who recently released a brand-new full-length album HiROQUEST: Genesis, featuring collaborations from Kane Brown,Georgia Ku, Bryce Vine, Santa
Fe Klan, Lil Xan, and Goody Grace, is debuting a re-imagined, maximum energy edition of the album today, HiROQUEST: Genesis
Remixed.
The new collection, which features remixes from Timmy Trumpet
and Crankdat, amongst others, also includes the latest collaboration with Taking Back Sunday
for a special remake of the rock band's genre-defining song "Cute Without The 'E'." The electric new track follows the recent collaborative release of "Just Us Two," which appears on HiROQUEST: Genesis. Aoki and Taking Back Sunday
reunited onstage at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, delivering a thrashing performance to nearly 80,000 emo and punk music fans.
Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday
says, "After having a fantastic time working on our collaboration of the song 'Just Us Two,' Steve asked our permission to transform 'Cute Without the E (Cut From The Team).' We were thrilled. This song which had the most humble of beginnings in our parents' basements on Long Island now has Steve's Midas-touch and will be played to his massive audiences globally. He honored the essence of the original song while adding his unique and undeniable style to it. We hope you enjoy it!"
Steve Aoki
shares, "I had such a phenomenal time joining forces with Taking Back Sunday, and so much of my career has been steeped in the rock and alternative worlds, that it felt like the best time to add a new spin to one of their biggest hits. I'm excited to share that and the rest of HiROQUEST: Genesis
Remixed because there's so much more of the story to tell behind the characters of the HiroQuest world. We teamed up with a lot of incredible acts for these new remixes, and I can't wait to take these songs on the road."
HiROQUEST: Genesis
was originally born out of the angst, anxiety and pent-up energy felt throughout the pandemic, offering a dynamic soundtrack to what has become the new normal. Now, with HiROQUEST: Genesis
Remixed, each song takes on an entirely new life-form, with added levels of Aoki's undeniable talent compounded with the talents of his many friends and collaborators.
The songs of HiROQUEST: Genesis
comprise five chapters, each detailing a different mythological faction, and the album opens the door for fans to enter a vast world that threads together the music with a new collectible trading card game co-created with MetaZoo Games, which Aoki co-founded and launched in March of 2021. The entire story follows the main character Hiro, a caster living in the far future of the MetaZoo world, on an introspective journey to save the planet. Hiro exists as a dramatization of Aoki himself. A new chapter will unfold with HiROQUEST: Genesis
Remixed along with a whole new set of MetaZoo trading cards.
During a limited CD pre-sale for HiROQUEST: Genesis, trading cards were available as an insert and a staggering 27K+ CDs sold. New MetaZoo cards for the HiROQUEST: Genesis
Remixed album will be available for pre-order today via Metazoo's website. Each card will contain a QR code linking to stream music from the remix album.
The world Aoki is creating with HiROQUEST: Genesis
is an ever growing extension of himself and his worldwide community, further cementing his reputation as a boundless creative artist who seeks connectivity through collaboration, welcoming all into his universe.
HiROQUEST: Genesis
Remixed Track Listing:
HiROQUEST Anthem (Timmy Trumpet Remix)
Steve Aoki
& grandson - KULT ft. Jasiah (Crankdat Remix)
Steve Aoki
& grandson - KULT ft. Jasiah (Riot Ten Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Movie Star ft. MOD SUN & Global Dan (Steve Aoki Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Movie Star ft. MOD SUN & Global Dan (Steve Aoki VIP Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Movie Star ft. MOD SUN & Global Dan (#kzn & TeddyLoid Remix)
Steve Aoki
& Kane Brown
& Ricky Retro - Move On (Lil Texas
Remix)
Steve Aoki
& Taking Back Sunday
- Cute Without The E (Ziri)
Steve Aoki
& Taking Back Sunday
- Just Us Two (Steve Aoki Remix)
Steve Aoki
- All Hype ft. Bryce Vine (Crankdat Remix)
Steve Aoki
- You Don't Get to Hate Me ft. Goody Grace
(Gammer Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Russian Roulette ft Sueco & No Love for the Middle Child (Dr Phunk Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Ultimate ft Santa
Fe Klan & Snow Tha Product (Dimitri Saidi & Andruss Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Ultimate ft Santa
Fe Klan & Snow Tha Product (Steve Aoki Remix)
Steve Aoki
x Guaynaa - Chichi (3 Are Legend Remix)
Steve Aoki
& Natanael Cano
- Kong 2.0 (LODATO Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Kaaze ft. John Martin
- Whole Again (Dimitri Vegas
& Like Mike
& Brennan Heart
Remix)
Steve Aoki
& HRVY - Save Me (Quintino Remix)
Steve Aoki
& HRVY - Save Me (Prince Fox Remix)
Steve Aoki, Marnik, Leony
- Stop The World (KAAZE & 22Bullets Remix)
Steve Aoki
& Timmy Trumpet
& DJ Aligator - Whistle (GPF Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Stars Don't Shine
ft Global Dan (k?d & Yadosan Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Nobody ft PollyAnna (Lick Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Demons ft Georgia Ku (Slushii Remix)
Steve Aoki
- Stars ft Lil Xan
(Bassjackers Remix)
Black
Pullet (Dimatik Remix)
Black
Pullet (Will Sparks Remix)
Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki
is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music
Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy
Carnival.
As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz
and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 radio records. After unveiling four Neon Future
albums, Aoki recently released HiROQUEST: Genesis, featuring collaborations with Taking Back Sunday, Mod Sun, Kane Brown
and more.
Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color
of Noise (2019). In 2012, he also founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION to support organizations in brain science and its research. His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd and Diplo. Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community, powered by the Passport, that welcomes his fans to both virtual and real-world experiences. Aoki is also executive producer for "American Hiro," a series in development with FX Networks directed by Jon M. Chu, chronicling the life of his father, Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki, the legendary entrepreneur and daredevil businessman who created the Benihana empire. In whatever space Steve Aoki
enters, the multi-hyphenate innovator continues to set trends and inspire creativity on a global level.