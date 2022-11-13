Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 13/11/2022

MGMT Announce "11-11-11", Live Album Of Legendary 2011 Shows At Guggenheim NYC

MGMT Announce "11-11-11", Live Album Of Legendary 2011 Shows At Guggenheim NYC

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MGMT'S 11-11-11, an hour long music project specifically created for the 2011 Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Maurizio Cattelan retrospective is out today. In the spring of 2011, MGMT was approached by the New York museum to create a wholly unique live music experience in conjunction with Cattelan's exhibit All, which opened that autumn. The group performed the original music at the Nov. 10, 2011 private opening, and again the following night for the public debut. Titled 11-11-11 in honor of that date is available on all streaming platforms.

A limited edition direct to consumer vinyl release - both standard black vinyl and colored vinyl - is also available for purchase via whoismgmt.com. Consumers who buy the album will also receive a digital download of the live album. The vinyl release will be available at retail in Spring 2023.

At the time, the duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser approached the music as a reaction to Cattelan's art, 130 pieces of which were suspended en masse from the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Guggenheim rotunda in a provocative, site-specific installation. With the collection on view from the rotunda floor and from varying heights of the museum ramps, the exhibition offered a dramatic setting for guests.
"We're creating a musical experience that works for the building and for the construction and presentation of the Cattelan exhibit," MGMT said at the time. "It's an art exhibit done in a completely original way, so it deserves music which is completely original."






