Amazon Music Announces Exclusive New Amazon Original Songs From Lizzo, Giveon & More

"El Hijo Ausente" by Rafa Pérez New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Music announced new programming for the most wonderful time of year, including exclusive holiday music from top artists, like Lizzo's cover of "Someday at Christmas," the classic originally penned by Stevie Wonder.Even more Amazon Original songs are available to stream now, including GIVĒON's cover of "The First Noel," a reimagined version of Elvis Presley's " Blue Christmas " performed by Kane Brown, and Lauren Spencer Smith's version of " Last Christmas " by Wham!. Also out today is Amy Shark's cover of Coldplay's "Christmas Lights," and Canadian duo DVSN's take on "Amazing Grace.""I chose to cover 'Someday at Christmas' not just because it's a classic, but because it's a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality," said Lizzo. "A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.""We have Christmas music playing at our house all throughout the season and this year I'm excited that my daughters will get to hear my voice on one of the most timeless classics made famous by the legendary Elvis Presley," said Kane Brown. "I hope my version puts everyone in the holiday spirit."New exclusive music is arriving from artists around the world to light up the holiday season, including a fresh performance of Liam Payne's "All I Want (For Christmas)" by Zoe Wees; UK rapper and singer/songwriter Stormzy's reimagined version of "Firebabe"; and Latin artists Majo y Dan and Alex Zurdo's version of "En lo Alto Gloria (Angels We Have Heard on High)." A full list of new exclusive Amazon Original holiday songs for 2022 can be found below.These new exclusive Amazon Original singles join an ever-growing list of new holiday music brought to customers by Amazon Music. Previous holiday seasons have seen Amazon Original holiday tracks from a wide selection of global superstars, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Carrie Underwood, and H.E.R. In the last four years, the 20 most popular holiday Amazon Original songs have collectively surpassed 1 billion streams globally."Our goal is to always provide the best curated journey for holiday listening," said Karen Pettyjohn, principal music programmer of Amazon Music. "It's a balance between a foundation of classics that will wrap you in the warmth of nostalgia, while also introducing you to future holiday hits. We strive to have a playlist for every occasion and mood, centered on your favorite genres. This is the time of year when memories matter the most, and we have created the soundtrack for your season."In addition to premiering new and exclusive music, Amazon Music is also expanding the offering of its Vinyl of the Month Club, initially launched in 2021. Customers will enjoy an expanded catalog of Vinyl of the Month Club and new music. Beginning today, customers who join will receive one album a month hand-picked by the Amazon Music programming team in featured genres across pop, hip-hop, rock, and country.Featured albums that Amazon Music curators may select for the first shipment include Planet Her by Doja Cat, In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile, Palomino by Miranda Lambert, and good kid, m.A.A.d city (10th anniversary edition) by Kendrick Lamar.This news comes just after Amazon Music announced the expansion of its offering for Prime members, bringing them a full catalog of 100 million songs and the most top podcasts available ad-free, at no additional cost to their membership.Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist, including "Merry Mix" in DJ Mode, a holiday music station featuring music from the global Amazon Music playlist "Merry Mix" and artists including Mariah Carey, John Legend, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Fallon, and Kelly Clarkson sharing their fondest holiday memories and traditions. To listen to these holiday stations and more, simply say "Alexa, play 'Merry Mix' in DJ Mode" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on Alexa-enabled devices.Amazon Original Holiday Track List:"Someday at Christmas" by Lizzo Blue Christmas " by Kane Brown"The First Noel" by GIVĒON Last Christmas " by Lauren Spencer Smith"Firebabe" (Orchestral Version) by Stormzy"Amazing Grace" by DVSN"All I Want (For Christmas)" by Zoe Wees"In the Bleak Midwinter" by Alexis Ffrench"Together This Christmas" by Maisie Peters"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Manuel Turizo Christmas Lights " by Amy Shark"En lo Alto Gloria" by Majo y Dan and Alex Zurdo"Mon Beau Sapin" by Kendji Girac Jingle Bells " by Sam Ryder"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Priya Ragu Pastello Bianco " by Pinguini Tattici Nucleari"Gozo y Paz" by Blanca and Alex Campos"La Marimorena" by Demarco Flamenco"Who Would Imagine a King" by Budjerah"Dime Navidad" by Edurne"El Hijo Ausente" by Rafa Pérez



