Shania Twain Uncovers Tracklisting For New Album 'Queen Of Me'

The Hardest Stone New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain uncovers the tracklisting for her anxiously awaited new album, Queen of Me, arriving on February 3, 2023. Check it out below! She also shared a limited-edition exclusive merch drop-available.It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Queen of Me consists of 12 new tracks. From the energetic opener " Giddy Up " through the empowered title track "Queen of Me" and passionate finale "The Hardest Stone," the LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice. She set the stage for everything with the single "Waking Up Dreaming" which Rolling Stone called "a shot of caffeinated bliss" and The Today Show called "an absolute bop."On November 14th at 3pm PT/6pm ET, Shania will join celebrated TV personality Nancy O'Dell for TalkShopLive where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order the autographed LP and limited edition box sets.Earlier today, Shania was also announced as a headliner for Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Festival, alongside Eric Church and Kenny Chesney. The star-studded festival will take place on April 14-16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.To celebrate this next era in style, she will also embark on a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK. Tickets will be on sale at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the Queen of Me Tour.Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania's "Queen Of Me" Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children's lives in times of crises and economic hardship.SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.comTRACKLISTINGGiddy Up! Brand NewWaking Up DreamingBEST FriendPretty LiarInhale/Exhale AIRLast Day of Summer Queen of MeGot It GoodNumber OneNot Just A GirlThe Hardest Stone



