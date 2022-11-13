Taylor Swift Wins Big At 2022 MTV EMAs: Full Winners List





See the full list of winners at 2022 MTV EMAs below:

Best Song: Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl"

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chlӧe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

Video For Good: Sam Smith, "Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)"

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK "The Virtual PUBG Mobile"

Best Look 'Personal Style': Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina DUSSELDORF, GERMANY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday. The " Anti-Hero " singer took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."Nicki Minaj, David Guetta and SEVENTEEN each won two awards. Minaj was awarded best song for " Super Freaky Girl " and best hip hop. Guetta won best collaboration for "I'm Good (Blue)," a collab with Bebe Rexha, and best electronic. SEVENTEEN won best new and best push.Guetta and Rexha kicked off the night with "I'm Good (Blue)," while Muse (best rock winners) gave an explosive performance of "Will of the People." Later, Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra delivered a powerful display of support for their country. Other performers included Ava Max, Stormzy, OneRepublic, Gayle, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, in addition to PINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C. Gorillaz (best alternative winners) and Thundercat also gave a performance of "Cracker Island."This year's MTV EMA Generation Change award went to three Ukrainian women - Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina - who are activists for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Their work includes providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families with children, adolescents and young people with disabilities and offering art and group therapy for women and families who have been separated from their loved ones. The recipients were honored during the MTV EMA Red Carpet show, which was broadcast live on MTV globally.See the full list of winners at 2022 MTV EMAs below: Taylor Swift "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"Taylor Swift David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, " I'm Good (Blue) Harry StylesTaylor SwiftSEVENTEENLisaAnitta David GuettaNicki MinajMuseGorillazChlӧeTaylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"Sam Smith, "Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)"BTSSEVENTEENBLACKPINK "The Virtual PUBG Mobile"Rita OraLina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina



