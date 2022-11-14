French Punks Topsy Turvy's Release "You Don't Know" The Next Single Off Upcoming LP 'It Can't Be Easy' Out January 13, 2023





Bato Topsy : Guitar - Back Vocals New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thousand Islands Records will release the new album from French punks Topsy Turvy's in the U.S. and Canada. The LP 'It Can't Be Easy is slated for release on January 13th.TOPSY TURVY'S is a melodic punk rock band, with female & male vocals, born in 2008 in Poitiers (France).Its influences range from classic melodic hardcore from the 90s to modern indie punk stuff, with a lot of melodies with emo vibes and tons of energy.After having played over 300 shows around the world (in 26 countries) and releasing 3 albums and 3 splits/EP since their debut, they keep touring and sharing their music wherever they can, still questioning their music practice in a world collapsing.Noemie Topsy : Bass - VocalsDam's Topsy : Guitar - VocalsCyp Topsy : Drums - Back VocalsBato Topsy : Guitar - Back Vocals



