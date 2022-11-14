The Most Followed Artists On Spotify In 2023

№1 Ed Sheeran - 104,725,467 followers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What artists will be the most popular on Spotify in 2023? That's a question that many people are asking themselves right now. With music streaming becoming more and more popular, it's hard to predict which artists will reign supreme in the coming years. In this blog post, we will take a look at the most followed artists on Spotify right now, and make some predictions about who will be at the top of the list in 2023!

Ed Sheeran is currently the most followed artist on Spotify, with over 104 million followers. He is a British singer-songwriter who has released five studio albums, all of which have been extremely successful. Sheeran's popularity is only going to continue to grow in the next year, so it's safe to say that he will still be the most-followed artist on Spotify in 2023.

№2 Ariana Grande - 84,647,954 followers

Ariana Grande is another artist who is only going to continue to grow in popularity. She is an American singer and actress who has released six studio albums, one live album, two compilation albums, and two EPs. She has also been featured on 19 tracks that have reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Grande is currently the second most-followed artist on Spotify, with over 84 million followers.

№3 Billie Eilish - 71,453,081 followers

Billie Eilish is a relatively new artist who has already made a huge impact in the music industry. She is an American singer and songwriter who released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. The album was a massive success, reaching number one in several countries and earning Eilish a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She is currently the third most-followed artist on Spotify, with over 71 million followers.

№4 Drake - 68,580,370 followers

Drake is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has released seven studio albums and seven mixtapes. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 170 million records sold worldwide. Drake is currently the fourth most-followed artist on Spotify, with over 68 million followers.

№5 Justin Bieber - 67,236,605 followers

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer and songwriter who has released six studio albums, three remix albums, three compilation albums, and two EPs. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 150 million records sold worldwide. Bieber is currently the fifth most-followed artist on Spotify, with over 67 million followers.

Conclusion

These are the five most followed artists on Spotify right now. In the next year, it is safe to say that these artists will still be at the top of the list. Be sure to follow your favorite artists on Spotify so you can keep up with their new music!