News
Charts / Awards 14/11/2022

Lewis Capaldi Crowned The New 'King Of Streaming' As Someone You Loved Overtakes Ed Sheeran

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the Singles Chart turns 70, Lewis Capaldi woke up to the news from Charts that his song Someone You Loved has now overtaken Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You to become the UK's official most-streamed song of all time, according to data.

Having amassed a staggering 562 million streams (UK audio and video streams combined) to pull off the chart feat, the newly crowned 'king of streaming', sporting an inflatable crown and holding a special-edition matte black Number 1 Award gift from the Official Charts Company for the momentous occasion told: "I'm the streaming king! In the UK! On this particular song! I feel huge, I feel massive, I feel my loins expanding as I become more and more aware of the reality of my coronation as the king of music. Thank you. A very large accolade that I will now shoulder for the rest of my life, or until Ed Sheeran releases his next album…"

Comparing his musical achievement to icons who have gone before him, Lewis comments: "Listen…The Beatles, Drake, Metallica, The Eagles, Michael Jackson, don't worry guys, no hard feelings, I just had to take this one. Take a step back and let Daddy steer the ship now, ok?"

On overtaking good friend and previous all-time streaming record holder Ed Sheeran, Lewis quipped: "Ed's a man who is like a brother to me, he's been a mentor, he's put his arm round me and said don't worry everything's going to be ok. He gave us the honour of supporting him on the closing shows of the Divide tour, he's been nothing but kind and gracious and beautiful, a good friend in an ever-changing industry. So to Ed I say 'EAT MY SH*T'! That's what happens…nice guys finish last. You snooze you lose, kiddo. Keep up!"

The two singers are already putting aside their streaming rivalry for Lewis's forthcoming new album however, with Ed enlisted as a co-writer on the track Pointless which features on Lewis's second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due out in May 2023.

Lewis's Someone You Loved tops a newly unveiled list of the UK's Top 200 All-time Most-streamed Songs, compiled to celebrate 70 Years of the Singles Chart. As well as huge contemporary hits from the likes of Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, a range of blockbusting earlier classics make the cut too having transcended their original formats to find success in the streaming age, including The Killers' Mr Brightside, Oasis' Wonderwall and festive classics from the likes of Mariah Carey and Wham!
View this week's current Official Singles Chart Top 100. Published Fridays 5.45pm.






