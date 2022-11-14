Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Blur To Play London Next Summer 2023!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Metropolis Music today announce that blur will play a very special show at London's Wembley Stadium on 8th July next year, their only UK appearance and first headline show since 2015.

The outing will see Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree come together as blur to perform their iconic and much-loved songs in the band's first ever Wembley Stadium show. Joining the line-up are anarchic chart-topping British rapper slowthai, critically acclaimed English singer-songwriter and Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and London-based electro-pop duo Jockstrap for what promises to be an unmissable night in the capital.

Speaking on the announcement Damon Albarn said - "We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again."

Graham Coxon said - "I'm really looking forward to playing with my blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces…"

Alex James added - "There's always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It's nice to think that on 8th July that room will be Wembley Stadium."

And Dave Rowntree said - "After the chaos of the last few years, it's great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer's day in London. Hope to see you there."

"… a band for the ages, with tunes that truly touch the soul." - METRO
"… an ebullient summertime vibe." (5/5 stars) - THE GUARDIAN
"Modern life may be rubbish, but for one night it was close to perfect." - DAILY TELEGRAPH

Since announcing their arrival with debut album Leisure in 1991, blur went on to revolutionise the sound of English popular music with five successive #1 albums Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003) and a string of Top 10 singles, including two No 1s with Country House and Beetlebum, helping to propel the band to mass popularity at home and abroad. One of the biggest British bands of the last three decades, blur have released eight studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, and played live to thousands of devoted fans across the globe. The band's most recent album, The Magic Whip topped the UK charts on its release in 2015.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th November at 10am GMT via Ticketmaster or visit Metropolismusic.com for more information.






