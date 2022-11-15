Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/11/2022

Swae Lee & Post Malone Have Highest Certified Track In RIAA History With 'Sunflower'

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
155 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
747 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
183 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
250 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
205 entries in 13 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
333 entries in 22 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
173 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
209 entries in 17 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
187 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
286 entries in 16 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
190 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum selling 2x diamond-certified artist Swae Lee and Grammy Award-nominated 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone have made history once again. Their anthem "Sunflower" officially emerged as the "the highest-certified single in RIAA history," going 17x-platinum as of this month. They have reached rarified air with the biggest single of their generation, which was featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Back in February, the track broke the all-time record for the most weeks spent on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, which began in 2013, as it ranked at No.40 on the February 19-dated ranking.

In the February 4-10 tracking week, "Sunflower" earned 7.8 million U.S. streams, according to MRC Data.
It spent its 123rd week on the chart, surpassing PSY's "Gangnam Style," which ranked on the list for 122 weeks, last appearing in September 2015.

"Sunflower" initially reached Streaming Songs on the November 3, 2018, chart, debuting at No.8. It spent three weeks at No.1, first topping the chart during the week of January 19-26, 2019, followed by a third week occurring on April 6, 2019.

Despite its 2018 release, the song can often be found in the 30s or 40s on Streaming Songs each week, according to Billboard. It's appeared on the chart every week in 2022 since January 15, and it also spent 14 weeks on the ranking in 2021.

"Sunflower" also ranked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week (Jan. 19, 2019). It ultimately spent 53 weeks on the Hot 100.

The track features a goofy behind-the-scenes footage music video of the two recording in the studio and performing onstage together. In the black and white footage, the two trade melodic verses and Malone looks particularly clean cut, looking dapper in a turtleneck. "Me and this guy right here, he's the genius behind everything and we're just makin' trouble," Malone tells the camera in a clip that introduces the video.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096180 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016872882843018 secs