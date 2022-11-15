Swae Lee & Post Malone Have Highest Certified Track In RIAA History With 'Sunflower'





The track features a goofy behind-the-scenes footage music video of the two recording in the studio and performing onstage together. In the black and white footage, the two trade melodic verses and Malone looks particularly clean cut, looking dapper in a turtleneck. "Me and this guy right here, he's the genius behind everything and we're just makin' trouble," Malone tells the camera in a clip that introduces the video. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum selling 2x diamond-certified artist Swae Lee and Grammy Award-nominated 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone have made history once again. Their anthem " Sunflower " officially emerged as the "the highest-certified single in RIAA history," going 17x-platinum as of this month. They have reached rarified air with the biggest single of their generation, which was featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.Back in February, the track broke the all-time record for the most weeks spent on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, which began in 2013, as it ranked at No.40 on the February 19-dated ranking.In the February 4-10 tracking week, " Sunflower " earned 7.8 million U.S. streams, according to MRC Data.It spent its 123rd week on the chart, surpassing PSY's "Gangnam Style," which ranked on the list for 122 weeks, last appearing in September 2015. Sunflower " initially reached Streaming Songs on the November 3, 2018, chart, debuting at No.8. It spent three weeks at No.1, first topping the chart during the week of January 19-26, 2019, followed by a third week occurring on April 6, 2019.Despite its 2018 release, the song can often be found in the 30s or 40s on Streaming Songs each week, according to Billboard. It's appeared on the chart every week in 2022 since January 15, and it also spent 14 weeks on the ranking in 2021. Sunflower " also ranked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week (Jan. 19, 2019). It ultimately spent 53 weeks on the Hot 100.The track features a goofy behind-the-scenes footage music video of the two recording in the studio and performing onstage together. In the black and white footage, the two trade melodic verses and Malone looks particularly clean cut, looking dapper in a turtleneck. "Me and this guy right here, he's the genius behind everything and we're just makin' trouble," Malone tells the camera in a clip that introduces the video.



