Established Songwriter And Burgeoning Country-Pop Artist Lydia Sutherland Signs With Universal Music

Lydia Sutherland bypasses traditional musical format borders and boundaries. Her masterfully crafted lyrics and melodies alchemize to translate the chaos of universal human emotions into art that's captivating and relatable. The Nashville based, Québec-born singer, songwriter has generated millions of streams independently and has already emerged as one of the most hotly sought-after songwriters and collaborators in the business. Through her own grit, determination, and talent, she has built a diverse songwriting catalog highlighted by "Hold Me Back" with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Universal Music, proudly announces the signing of Nashville based, Quebec-born singer-songwriter, Lydia Sutherland. After generating millions of streams independently, she holds nothing back on a series of 2022 singles for Universal Music and her forthcoming full-length debut. It's been quite the journey for Lydia as a songwriter, but as an artist - she's just getting started.The first single from the upcoming album, "best friend" is being released this Friday. An instantly irresistible banjo pop smash, with finger-snaps and keys entwined as she beams through a fluttering high register, "That bitch is my best friend.""A lot of my songs are deep and emotional, but 'best friend' shows my lighthearted, fun side," Lydia goes on. "I wrote it about my best friend Robyn (Ottolini). Earlier in the week, we were having a conversation, and I'd never had a girlfriend who was so close to me. We just clicked instantly. She embodies what a best friend is."This track leans into Lydia's pop side and is one the fans have been asking for, while her next tracks will lean back to her country roots. In the end, Lydia's honesty strikes a deep chord in every song she works on. This ability to harness vulnerability and write music that heals, began to form both her honest, relatable songwriting style and her artistic identity, rooted in authenticity.Born and raised in Québec, Lydia was first discovered on the hit TV show La Voix in 2018. Lydia is known for her diverse catalog, highlighted by "Hold Me Back" with Robyn Ottolini, " Mercy " with Kyle McKearney, "Break Up With A Friend" with Chelsea Berman, and "Ends with Y" with Jake Davey—which soared to #1 on the iTunes Top Country Singles Chart Australia. Building a backlog of nearly 900 songs, Lydia gained traction with her debut single " Love Me " in 2021 before accelerating her breakthrough with "Date A Friend." The latter reached Top 40 Country in Canada as iHeartRadio christened her a "Future Star."Inspired by conceptual artists who write with raw honesty such as Taylor Swift and Julia Michaels, Lydia is crafting music for her label debut that captures the theme of growth and graduation. "24 is a weird transition age so there are a lot of firsts happening - from falling in love, being hard on myself, moving out of my mom's house, moving to a different country, losing friends, making new ones, signing a record deal - it's very much that era of insecurities so there will be some varsity, high school vibes visually." Lydia is channeling her therapeutic and empowering songwriting into relatable, catchy anthems that showcase her airy, emotionally-charged voice.Stay tuned for much more to come from Lydia Sutherland.Lydia Sutherland bypasses traditional musical format borders and boundaries. Her masterfully crafted lyrics and melodies alchemize to translate the chaos of universal human emotions into art that's captivating and relatable. The Nashville based, Québec-born singer, songwriter has generated millions of streams independently and has already emerged as one of the most hotly sought-after songwriters and collaborators in the business. Through her own grit, determination, and talent, she has built a diverse songwriting catalog highlighted by "Hold Me Back" with Robyn Ottolini, " Mercy " with Kyle McKearney, "Break Up With A Friend" with Chelsea Berman, and "The Way She Does" with Jake Davey—which soared to #1 on the iTunes Top Country Singles Chart Australia. Building a backlog of nearly 900 songs, Lydia gained traction with her debut single " Love Me " in 2021 before accelerating her breakthrough with "Date A Friend." The latter reached Top 40 Country in Canada as iHeartRadio christened her a "Future Star." Thus far, it's been quite the journey for Lydia as a songwriter, but as an artist—she has only just begun. Lydia's work ethic and vocal prowess coupled with her undeniable flair for penning hit songs secured her a label deal with Universal Music Canada in 2022. Now, she kicks off her next chapter with the first single from her forthcoming "best friend."



