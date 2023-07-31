Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo To Support P!NK On Select Tour Dates





For full list of P!NK tour dates, go to: www.pinkspage.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winning duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have announced they will be joining P!NK for select dates on her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour. For more information and tickets to Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo'srun, please visit www.benatargiraldo.com/tour. For a full list of P!NK's upcoming tour dates, go to: www.pinkspage.comLater this month, the WORLD PREMIERE presentation of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL is set to take place at The Wallis. Tickets for INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL are on sale now at TheWallis.org/Invincible.INVINCIBLE - The Musical weaves Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo's legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg [Creator of tv series THE FOSTERS and GOOD TROUBLE], music direction and vocal arrangements by Jesse Vargas [Love Actually Live], and arrangements and orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and Jesse Vargas, INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL is presented by Special Arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen & Bel Chiasso Entertainment.The show stars Khamary Rose as Romeo, Kay Sibal as Juliet, Sharon Leal as Madame Capulet, Dionne Gipson as Madame Montague, Brennin Hunt as Paris, Ari Notartomaso as Benvolio, Julia Harriman as Nura, Jon Patrick Walker as Friar, Aaron Alcaraz as Mercutio/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy and Josh Strobl as Tybalt/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy. The cast also includes Steven Agdeppa, Gillian Bozajian, Cameron Field, Sophia Hall, Nadja Hayes, Eric Myrick, Ian Joseph Paget, Lyric Rachae, Krystle Simmons, Kelsey Lee Smith, Ian Ward, and Kendyl Yokoyama.INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL will take place from November 22 to December 18.To celebrate the upcoming premiere, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will be chatting to James as well as joining leading cast members Khamary Rose and Kay Sibal for a very special performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden tomorrow night. Tune in to CBS at 12:35 am / 11:35pm central.Earlier this month, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Joining a long list of ground-breaking global icons, the broadcast premiere happens November 19 on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO TOUR DATES WITH P!NK07/31/23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park08/07/23 - Washington DC - Nationals Park08/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field08/12/23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field08/14/23 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field10/05 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi StadiumFor full list of P!NK tour dates, go to: www.pinkspage.com



