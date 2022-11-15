Roddy Ricch Drops New Single 'Twin' Ft. Lil Durk





Ricch - who spent much of his summer lighting up such events as Washington, DC's Something In The Water, Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RIAA Diamond-certified rap superstar Roddy Ricch has shared 'Twin (Feat. Lil Durk)', available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by Teddy Walton (Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle), Aaron Bow (Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane), and Byrd Beatz (Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Gunna), 'Twin (Feat. Lil Durk)' marks the latest single from the GRAMMY® Award-winning (and 9x GRAMMY® Award-nominated) artist's long anticipated new project, FEED THA STREETS 3, due on Friday, November 18, pre-order available now.First unveiled last month in celebration of Ricch's 24th birthday, FEED THA STREETS 3 includes critically acclaimed single, 'Aston Martin Truck'. Produced by Teddy Walton, Aaron Bow, and Byrd Beatz the driving new track dropped alongside an official music video showcasing Ricch's world of fame and fortune, filmed on the streets of Queens, NY.FEED THA STREETS 3 also includes recent track releases such as 'Stop Breathing'. Produced by Turbo (Travis Scott, Nav, Lil Baby), JetsonMade (DaBaby, Jack Harlow, J. Cole) and Pooh You A Fool (Migos, Symba, NBA YoungBoy), the track arrived alongside an official visual offering fans a glimpse into Ricch's luxurious life on the road, currently boasting close to 4 million views via YouTube. This summer saw the arrival of the historic 'Ghetto Superstar (Feat. G Herbo & Doe Boy)', marking the first ever studio collaboration between superstar producers Mustard and Southside, available at all DSPs and streaming services .Ricch - who spent much of his summer lighting up such events as Washington, DC's Something In The Water, Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Concord, CA's KMEL Summer Jam, East Rutherford, NJ's annual HOT 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium, and Rolling Loud Toronto - is currently traveling as special guest on Post Malone's blockbuster "Twelve Carat Tour," culminating this week with a two-night stand at Los Angeles, CA's Crypto.com Arena on November 15 and 16. The tour follows Ricch's performance alongside Post Malone for their joint track, 'Cooped Up', on NBC's Saturday Night Live. The original version of " Cooped Up " - featured on Post Malone's blockbuster new album, TWELVE CARAT HEARTACHE - is joined by an official music video.



