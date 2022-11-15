Boy George & Culture Club Announce Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With Three-Night Engagement





In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning UK group Boy George Culture Club announced today their highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement in 2023.Following their sold-out debut at Wynn in 2022, flamboyant frontman Boy George, along with bass guitarist Mikey Craig and guitar and keyboardist Roy Hay, together with a 13-piece band, will take the stage once again on Feb. 15, 18 & 19, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.With a career spanning over 30 years, Boy George Culture Club remain one of the UK's biggest exports of the 20th Century. When Boy George Culture Club exploded onto the scene in 1982, they sent shockwaves around the world and changed popular culture forever. Fans can expect to hear classics including "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," among other chart-topping hits, on the 2023 tour.The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.



