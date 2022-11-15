Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, Glorilla, Lil Baby, And Stevie Wonder Added To Star-Studded Lineup Of Performers At The '2022 American Music Awards'





· The "2022 American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) dick clark productions and ABC today announced the next round of performers for the "2022 American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted awards show. Game-changing artists that have collectively amassed 24 AMA nominations across four decades, including Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Stevie Wonder, will take the stage for electrifying performances of their latest collaborations, hit singles and tributes to their friends and mentors.This year's ceremony marks the 50th AMA show, and in honor of this monumental moment, artists will have the chance to speak to their musical inspirations throughout the evening. As part of this, the show will feature special tribute performances. P!NK will rejoin the AMA stage to perform a moving tribute to 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John. Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a never-before-seen tribute to the Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie. These performers join previously announced artists Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, and house DJ D-Nice.Hosted by Wayne Brady, the "2022 American Music Awards" will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.Additional details about the performances are below:· First-time nominee GloRilla will take the AMAs stage for the very first time in her career. The rapper's performance will mark her first since the release of her new EP, "Anyways, Life's Great... ," on Nov. 11.· As previously announced, the show will honor 17-time AMA winner Lionel Richie with the prestigious Icon Award. As part of this honor, two-time AMA winner Stevie Wonder and two-time AMA nominee Charlie Puth will take the stage to perform a medley of Richie's hit songs. During the performance, singer/songwriter Ari Lennox will also join the pair for a special tribute to Richie's monumental musical career.· AMA award winner David Guetta and two-time nominee Bebe Rexha will make their U.S. television performance debut of global smash hit "I'm Good (Blue)." After its release, " I'm Good (Blue) " hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in September.· One of this year's Best New Artist nominees, Dove Cameron, will hit the AMAs stage for the very first time to perform "Boyfriend." After the release of the single this year, Cameron made her way to No. 1 hit on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.· A Favorite Female Latin Artist nominee this year, Anitta will take the AMAs stage to perform two of her recent smash hits, "Lobby" and "Envolver." The global superstar from Brazil's performance will mark her first-ever time bringing her talent to the AMAs stage.· Nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at this year's show, multiplatinum rapper Lil Baby will perform a medley of his smash hits " California Breeze " and "In a Minute," the artist's first time combining the two hits on an awards show stage. After the four-time AMA nominee released his album "It's Only Me," it catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.· Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK will take the stage for a second time at the 2022 AMAs for a moving performance dedicated to the inspirational life and career of 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John. Newton-John died in August of this year after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer.About the "2022 American Music Awards":· The AMAs represents the year's top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Last year's show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, underscoring the role fans play in the annual event. A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from Pop to Rap, R&B to Country, Latin to K-Pop - and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.· As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories.· Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories, except Favorite K-Pop Artist. Voting for Favorite K-Pop Artist will open Tuesday, Nov. 1.· The "2022 American Music Awards" winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.· The "2022 American Music Awards" are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Larry Klein are also executive producers. For the latest AMA news, exclusive content and more, follow the AMAs on social (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube), online at theamas.com and ABC.com, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs. Tickets are now on sale now at www.axs.com.



