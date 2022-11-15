Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Digital Life and Gaming 15/11/2022

Rocket League Sideswipe Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Season 6 Beginning November 16

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, announced that Season 6 of Rocket League Sideswipe will be live on November 16! Season 6 marks the one year anniversary of the game and will feature a new Heatseeker game mode, Rocket League crossover event, Rocket Pass, and Season Challenges.

Rocket League Sideswipe Season 6 includes:
New Heatseeker Mode - The popular Rocket League mode Heatseeker is coming to Rocket League Sideswipe for the first time. In this mode, whenever the ball is hit by a team or hits a goal rim, it automatically flies towards the opposing team's goal. In addition, each hit by an opposing team's car increases the speed of the ball and players can collide into opposing players to disrupt their playmaking! Heatseeker will replace Volleyball mode in Ranked.

Anniversary Rocket League Crossover Event - In celebration of Sideswipe's One Year Anniversary, a new Rocket League crossover event will be live November 16 - 23. Players can complete a Challenge in Sideswipe to earn the Octopus Player Banner in both Rocket League and Sideswipe, as well as complete Challenges to unlock various Anniversary themed rewards in Sideswipe. Players must be logged into Sideswipe with the same Epic Games Account used for Rocket League in order to unlock the contents of the crossover event.

Additional Updates - Season 5 Rewards, which are Player Banners and Titles, will be given out following Season 6's launch, for the highest rank the player achieved during the season. A new Rocket Pass and Seasonal Challenges will also be available, plus the Collision Mutator will be added to Mutator Madness mode in Casual.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a standalone game that brings the competitive, car soccer gameplay of sports-action hit Rocket League to mobile screens with a new perspective on the field! Built from the ground up for mobile devices, Rocket League Sideswipe features fast-paced gameplay in multiple game modes, competitive Online Matches, seasons, and tons of customization options. Featuring intuitive touchscreen controls that make it easy to pick up and play for longtime Rocket League players and newcomers alike, Rocket League Sideswipe is available to play on Android and iOS devices.






