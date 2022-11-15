Rhett Miller Releases Official Video For "Go Through You" From New Album This Misfit



Rhett Miller is a Texas-born, New York-based singer-songwriter, author, and podcaster who has fronted the alt-country rock band Old 97's for the last 29 years. Miller has released 12 albums with Old 97's and will release his ninth solo studio album The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Rhett Miller released the official video for "Go Through You," the single from his critically acclaimed new album The Misfit that was released in September via ATO Records. Miller has also announced a string of new solo tour dates, in addition to a monthly residency at The Loft at City Winery in New York. Find a full list of tour dates below."Asking around various artists and friends in my adopted hometown of New Paltz, NY, I discovered these three young filmmakers James Hyland, Myles Flusser and Alex Young. Their vision for the video was so extravagant and ambitious, I thought that there was no way they could pull it off. And then they did! What they came up with feels to me like a beautiful love letter to New York's Hudson Valley. After working with these three young artists, I feel like the future is in good hands," Miller explains about the video.The Misfit, Miller's first solo album in more than four years, was co-written and produced by Miller's Hudson Valley, NY neighbor Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Sharon Van Etten, Danger Mouse) and continues their musical partnership that began on 2018's The Messenger. In selecting the cover art for The Misfit, Miller reached out to globally renowned painter Ashley Longshore, who he first connected with on his podcast, Wheels Off.Miller stopped by NPR's World Cafe to perform songs from the new album, who said, "the new songs are warm and thoughtful. They also glow with the contented energy of an artist who has established himself but still finds the freedom to experiment and play." The first song to be released from the album, "Follow You Home," was praised by American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan and Rolling Stone, who said, "With shades of Fleetwood Mac and dream-pop, the buoyant "Follow You Home" is anchored by its upbeat rhythm and sunny splashes of electric guitar."Miller's band Old 97's have announced they will release a Record Store Day 12" EP One More Ride: Old 97's Play Johnny Cash. The limited edition vinyl release will only be available for Record Store Day on November 25. Find a full tracklist below.One More Ride: Old 97's Play Johnny Cash Tracklist:1) Big River2) Train Medley3) I Got Stripes4) Wreck of the Old 97Tour Dates:11/17: Gardiner, NY - Wildflower Farms (residency)12/9: Burlington, VT - Light Club Lamp Shop (residency)12/15: Gardiner, NY - Wildflower Farms (residency)12/20: New York, NY - The Loft at City Winery (residency)1/16: Philadelphia, PA - City Winery1/17: Washington, DC - City Winery1/18: Hummelstown, PA - The Englewood1/19: New York, NY - The Loft at City Winery (residency)1/20: Plymouth, MA - The Spire Center for the Performing Arts1/21: Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room1/27: Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee1/28: Evanston, IL - SPACERhett Miller is a Texas-born, New York-based singer-songwriter, author, and podcaster who has fronted the alt-country rock band Old 97's for the last 29 years. Miller has released 12 albums with Old 97's and will release his ninth solo studio album The Misfit on September 16 via ATO Records. In addition to his songwriting, Miller is an accomplished writer who has authored short stories, essays and articles that have been featured in Rolling Stone, Bookforum, Sports Illustrated, McSweeney's, The Atlantic and Salon. In August 2022, Little, Brown will publish his second children's book The Baby-Changing Station which follows his 2019 release No More Poems! Miller is also the host of Wheels Off, a podcast about the messy reality of living a creative life. The "must listen" (Rolling Stone) podcast has released weekly episodes for the last three years and has featured prominent guests like Tig Notaro, Jeff Tweedy, Liz Phair, Allison Russell, Norah Jones and many more.



