Inon Zur's Music From Starfield, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dragon Age And Syberia Live In Concert At The Soraya On November 20, 2022

Classically trained with a flair for powerful, melodic orchestral writing, Inon conducts and records world-class orchestras and his music is also performed in symphonic concerts. He has produced and collaborated with artists including Florence + The Machine (DRAGON AGE 2) and his debut major label album, Into The Storm, was selected among Classical KUSC's best albums of 2019. Most recently Inon composed the classical score for Benoît Sokal's SYBERIA: THE WORLD BEFORE released on DECCA Records, and premiered his STARFIELD Suite with the London Symphony Orchestra. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inon Zur's celebrated music from the video games Fallout® 3, Fallout® 4, Fallout®: New Vegas, Fallout® 76, The Elder Scrolls®: Blades, Dragon Age™ Origins, Dragon Age™ II, Syberia: The World Before© and the highly anticipated Starfield™ (2023) will be performed by the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony at The Soraya in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20th, 2022. Presented as part of The Soraya's Signature Series, 'The Music of Inon Zur' video game concert includes the US premieres of Zur's 'Starfield Suite' and 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades Theme' as well as the world premiere performance of 'Suite from Syberia: The World Before' featuring the GRAMMY and EMMY award-winning pianist Emily Bear who performed on the game's original soundtrack.Traveling through Inon Zur's evocative scores, the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony takes the audience on a journey from the post-apocalyptic remains of the California coast to the high fantasy worlds of Tamriel and Thedas, to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Zur himself takes the stage for a special guest appearance performing the Fallout Medley Suite on piano. Zur's music has been hailed as "Sophisticated, intriguing music, atmospheric" (Classic FM) and "Epic fantasy scoring at its finest" (Film Score Monthly).The concert program features the following Inon Zur video game music selections:**The Elder Scrolls®: Blades Theme© 2018 Bethesda Softworks LLC.Fallout® Suite© 2008-2022 Bethesda Softworks LLC.Dragon Age™ SuiteTheme from Dragon Age IIDestiny of Love (Co-written by Idan Raichel)I am the One (Co-written by Aubrey Ashburn)**Starfield™ Suite© 2022 Bethesda Softworks LLC.*Syberia: The World Before©Concert Suite for Piano and OrchestraMvt. 1- PreludeMvt. 2- Our Little TownMvt. 3- Love, War & LossMvt. 4- Kate & Dana*World Premiere**US PremiereWhat: The Music of Inon ZurWhen: Sunday, Nov 20 at 7pmTickets: $49-$109 For all ticket information visit www.thesoraya.org or call the Ticket Office at (818) 677-3000.Where: The Soraya (Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts)18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.Website: www.thesoraya.orgPhone: 818-677-3000EMMY award-winner and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is internationally renowned for his emotionally dynamic original music scores for film, television and video game franchises including STARFIELD, FALLOUT, DRAGON AGE, PRINCE OF PERSIA, SYBERIA and THE ELDER SCROLLS.Zur's iconic themes and avant garde scores for the FALLOUT series have been described as "Sophisticated and atmospheric" (Classic FM) and received two BAFTA nominations. His top-selling soundtrack for 'FALLOUT 4' is celebrated as one of the best original video game scores by BAFTA, The Game Awards, and Classic FM. Inon is currently scoring STARFIELD - the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of THE ELDER SCROLLS and FALLOUT series.Classically trained with a flair for powerful, melodic orchestral writing, Inon conducts and records world-class orchestras and his music is also performed in symphonic concerts. He has produced and collaborated with artists including Florence + The Machine (DRAGON AGE 2) and his debut major label album, Into The Storm, was selected among Classical KUSC's best albums of 2019. Most recently Inon composed the classical score for Benoît Sokal's SYBERIA: THE WORLD BEFORE released on DECCA Records, and premiered his STARFIELD Suite with the London Symphony Orchestra.



