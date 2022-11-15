Drake Shades Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' In Billboard Hot 100 Celebration



While he may not have the No. 1 song in the country, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drake celebrated songs from his "Her Loss" album with 21 Savage occupying 8 of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single " Anti-Hero " remains in the top spot.However, they missed out on the No. 1 spot, which was occupied by Taylor Swift's " Anti-Hero " for a third week. Drake is seemingly feeling some type of way about not getting another No. 1. He posted a screenshot of the top 10 and completely blocked out Taylor's name with a series of emojis including a man getting a head massage, the popcorn bucket, eight ball, and crying-laughing face.However, he didn't mark up Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," which sits at No. 10 on the chart."@21savage congrats my brother," Drake captioned the post.Taylor has not addressed Drake's pettiness, but her army of fans did take notice. Prior to this, there weren't any known issues between the two. In fact, they even reportedly teamed up on an unreleased diss track aimed at Kanye West. Taylor also rapped along to Drake and Future's " Jumpman " in a 2016 commercial for Apple Music.While he may not have the No. 1 song in the country, Drake did unseat Taylor's album Midnights from the top of the Billboard 200 as Her Loss opens with 404,000 equivalent album units.



