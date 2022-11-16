Ultra Nate Directs Debut Music Video For Latest Single 'Rich M'FKs'



Directed by Ultra (collaborating with new Baltimore-based talents), the video sees Ultra highlight the growing disparity between those at the very top, and the billions worldwide struggling to make ends meet.



Ultra describes the process of creating the RICH M'FKs clip, "The entire ULTRA album experience has taken me on such a whirlwind ride, it shouldn't surprise me that I'm now in this moment of creating visual art to accompany the music that I've poured myself into for the last two years. I had a particular style in my head of what "RICH M'FKs" could look like and how to evolve it, so I sought out talent from Baltimore to bring the concept to life."



She continues, "Seth Milder and Lindsey Golden were my cinematographers of choice because they are bright, energetic, talented and so easy to work with. I had worked with them previously on my



"Another key factor was editing. I hit up my good friend, the legendary



The edit lands on the heels of key US mid-term elections, the world waiting to see which political direction the planet's dominant superpower will take over the coming years.



"People are suffering and struggling around the world and there are those who live by completely different rules," Ultra says pointedly. "The question becomes - what's next? Where do we go from here and what do we do with this information as a society? The conversation is getting louder, and it feels like we are on the precipice of a major shift or revolution, but it remains to be seen."



The track, a co-production with revered German electronic producer and DJ Henrik Schwarz, is unflinching in its critique of modern culture, one that often leaves us both individually and collectively ill at ease.



"Henrik's warping and minimal sounds in RICH M'FKs capture the distorted reality I'm lamenting in the song," she explained. "A lot of people have told me it captures exactly how they've been feeling these last few years, like the walls are closing in. RICH M'FKs feels like despair initially but grows quickly to become more of a fight song. Those distorted and morphing sounds become the march, the stomp and fist pump of the people."



Named one of Billboard Magazine's Greatest Dance Artists Of All Time, and with a career spanning three decades and spawning massive crowd stompers such as Twisted, Automatic, Party Girl, New Kind Of Medicine, Found A Cure, How Long (Ultra Flava), If You Could Read My Mind, and the seminal, evergreen anthem Free, US singer, songwriter, DJ and producer Ultra Naté continues to be an integral force within the life blood of global House Music.



One of the first house music artists to sign a major label deal with she inked paper with Warner



Ultra's biggest single 'Free' shows no sign of letting up, 25 years after its original release. Ultra a widely noted ally of the international LBGTQIA+ community, Free was universally named one of the Top Pride anthems of all time during 2019's unprecedented global World Pride celebrations. In 2020 Tomorrowland's influential One World

