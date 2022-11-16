Nickelback Release 'High Time' From New Album 'Get Rollin''





Nickelback's tenth studio record Get Rollin' and Get Rollin' (Deluxe) is set for worldwide release November 18 and will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase. Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diamond certified multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback kicks off album release week with "High Time," the third single from their highly anticipated new album Get Rollin', set for release Friday, November 18th via BMG.Further previewing the band's first album in five years, "High Time" takes listeners on a hazy cross-country road trip that reminds us that it's always 4:20 somewhere. The new track strays from the album's preceding singles, the edgy "San Quentin" and nostalgic "Those Days" with a funky groove and country rock twang that drives the message of a much-needed, carefree trip with good friends and some good grass.Frontman Chad Kroeger sings about "strumming', thumpin' on the dashboard", which listeners are sure to do as their friends sing along in the backseat of a long drive while they get rolling - literally. The new single will have your spirits high (pun intended) with its infectious singalong chorus and Kroeger's signature gravelly harmonies.In celebration of the album release, Nickelback is set to play three, sold-out headline shows at Toronto's History tonight (November 15), New Jersey's Starland Ballroom on November 18, and Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort on November 20.Nickelback's tenth studio record Get Rollin' and Get Rollin' (Deluxe) is set for worldwide release November 18 and will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase. Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023.



