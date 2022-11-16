Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 16/11/2022

Nickelback Release 'High Time' From New Album 'Get Rollin''

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
154 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
249 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
332 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
746 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
286 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
182 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
172 entries in 13 charts
Calm Down
Rema
205 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
209 entries in 17 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
187 entries in 18 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
189 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diamond certified multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback kicks off album release week with "High Time," the third single from their highly anticipated new album Get Rollin', set for release Friday, November 18th via BMG.

Further previewing the band's first album in five years, "High Time" takes listeners on a hazy cross-country road trip that reminds us that it's always 4:20 somewhere. The new track strays from the album's preceding singles, the edgy "San Quentin" and nostalgic "Those Days" with a funky groove and country rock twang that drives the message of a much-needed, carefree trip with good friends and some good grass.

Frontman Chad Kroeger sings about "strumming', thumpin' on the dashboard", which listeners are sure to do as their friends sing along in the backseat of a long drive while they get rolling - literally. The new single will have your spirits high (pun intended) with its infectious singalong chorus and Kroeger's signature gravelly harmonies.

In celebration of the album release, Nickelback is set to play three, sold-out headline shows at Toronto's History tonight (November 15), New Jersey's Starland Ballroom on November 18, and Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort on November 20.

Nickelback's tenth studio record Get Rollin' and Get Rollin' (Deluxe) is set for worldwide release November 18 and will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase. Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098159 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002234935760498 secs