Candy Coffins 'Tangled Up In Teacups' Takes A Cure-esque Dive Into A Relationship In A Tailspin





The accompanying video, which juxtaposes a pensive and inaccessible Jame Lathren with stunning ballet dancers Mira Lathren and Bella Leone in an urban landscape, was produced and directed by The Pierson Collective.



This song can be found on the band's new album 'Once Do It With Feeling', a 10-track collection considered to be their best work to date. With Cure-esque textures and melody, as well as thematic elements and the visceral delivery of The Afghan Whigs, this record showcases solid songwriting, an approach and delivery that is confident and cohesive, as well as emotional and sonic saturation.

"The full album chronicles a relationship from the onset of the first crack to its complete crumbling dissolution. All the feelings and emotions of tumult are captured here, from both persons' perspectives," says frontman-songwriter Jame Lathren.



Earlier, the band released two singles - 'Every Day A



Vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Jame Lathren formed Candy Coffins in 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. A cultural outcast, his resilience, sensitivity and hyper-awareness of his emotional state would ultimately permeate his own music, getting right to the heart of the emotions surrounding the human condition.



After disbanding his previous band Crown The Cake, he formed Candy Coffins with hometown guitar legend Tom Alewine (Bachelors of Art), followed by seasoned music scene veterans Alex Mabrey on bass and Justin Purdy on keys, and former Iron & Wine touring drummer Jonathan Bradley. With dynamic and textured approach, the band's trademark lush sound bolsters Lathren's emotive songwriting and delivery.



With tasteful nods to Joy Division, The Cure, The Psychedelic Furs, The Afghan Whigs and The Cult, as well as contemporaries like The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Spiritualized, Rebel



The 'Once Do It With Feeling' LP is out now and is available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where it can be ordered directly from the artist.



Jame Lathren - vocals, guitars

Tom Alewine : guitars

Alex Mabrey - bass

Jonathan Bradley - drums, percussion

Justin Purdy - keys

Additional instrumentation by John Furr

Additional vocals by

All songs by Jame Lathren (BMI) © 2022

Produced & Engineered by John Furr at Pow Pow Sound (Columbia, SC)

Mixed by

Mastered by Dave Harris at

Album cover artwork by

Video produced and directed by The Pierson Collective

Dancers: Mira Lathren and Bella Leone

Assistant to Miss Lathren and Miss Leone:

Assistant to Jame Lathren:

Mr. Lathren's Hair and Make-up by Kristin Rochester



TRACK LIST:

01. Every Day A

02. The Falling Man

03. Seaside Girls

04. Abject

05. Tangled Up In Teacups

06. French Exit

07. Another Kiss

08. A Victory Like This

09. Cold Crypts

10. Peel Off The Stars New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post-punk new romantics Candy Coffins present 'Tangled Up In Teacups', a superb single showcasing the third act crescendo of a relationship in a tailspin - the detachment, the anger, the self-absorption, the exhaustion. It is a waltz of protection via insulating flippancy and a voice that reveals one's entire arc of emotions.The accompanying video, which juxtaposes a pensive and inaccessible Jame Lathren with stunning ballet dancers Mira Lathren and Bella Leone in an urban landscape, was produced and directed by The Pierson Collective.This song can be found on the band's new album 'Once Do It With Feeling', a 10-track collection considered to be their best work to date. With Cure-esque textures and melody, as well as thematic elements and the visceral delivery of The Afghan Whigs, this record showcases solid songwriting, an approach and delivery that is confident and cohesive, as well as emotional and sonic saturation."The full album chronicles a relationship from the onset of the first crack to its complete crumbling dissolution. All the feelings and emotions of tumult are captured here, from both persons' perspectives," says frontman-songwriter Jame Lathren.Earlier, the band released two singles - 'Every Day A Fresh Atrocity', exploring the dark corners and haunting suffocation of a broken relationship, and 'Seaside Girls', paying tribute to the playful abandon of youth with a healthy dose of indierock.Vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Jame Lathren formed Candy Coffins in 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. A cultural outcast, his resilience, sensitivity and hyper-awareness of his emotional state would ultimately permeate his own music, getting right to the heart of the emotions surrounding the human condition.After disbanding his previous band Crown The Cake, he formed Candy Coffins with hometown guitar legend Tom Alewine (Bachelors of Art), followed by seasoned music scene veterans Alex Mabrey on bass and Justin Purdy on keys, and former Iron & Wine touring drummer Jonathan Bradley. With dynamic and textured approach, the band's trademark lush sound bolsters Lathren's emotive songwriting and delivery.With tasteful nods to Joy Division, The Cure, The Psychedelic Furs, The Afghan Whigs and The Cult, as well as contemporaries like The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Spiritualized, Black Motorcycle Club and Interpol, Candy Coffins' sound is dark and emotionally restless, but with elements of hope and elation. Defiantly unique, their sound is a welcome respite from musical mediocrity.The 'Once Do It With Feeling' LP is out now and is available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where it can be ordered directly from the artist.Jame Lathren - vocals, guitarsTom Alewine : guitarsAlex Mabrey - bassJonathan Bradley - drums, percussionJustin Purdy - keysAdditional instrumentation by John FurrAdditional vocals by Margaret Rose ChampagneAll songs by Jame Lathren (BMI) © 2022Produced & Engineered by John Furr at Pow Pow Sound (Columbia, SC)Mixed by David Barbe at Chase Park Transduction (Athens, GA)Mastered by Dave Harris at Studio B Mastering (Charlotte, NC)Album cover artwork by Phoenix Lathren and and Tom AlewineVideo produced and directed by The Pierson CollectiveDancers: Mira Lathren and Bella LeoneAssistant to Miss Lathren and Miss Leone: Monica DamonAssistant to Jame Lathren: Lauren EllisMr. Lathren's Hair and Make-up by Kristin RochesterTRACK LIST:01. Every Day A Fresh Atrocity02. The Falling Man03. Seaside Girls04. Abject05. Tangled Up In Teacups06. French Exit07. Another Kiss08. A Victory Like This09. Cold Crypts10. Peel Off The Stars



