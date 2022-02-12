BoomTown Saints Sign With The Kinkead Entertainment Agency





Chris Ramos and Ben Chism paths first crossed at a gig when they were both performing as solo artists. An immediate synergy between the two quickly developed and led to the formation of BoomTown Saints in 2018. The two initially pursued careers outside of music -- Chris, as a healthcare consultant climbing the corporate ladder in the pharmaceutical industry, and Ben, who was headed to medical school after graduating with a degree in Biology on a full academic and baseball scholarship. After Ben won the regional New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising 8 Track Entertainment country duo BoomTown Saints have signed with Nashville-based The Kinkead Entertainment Agency for booking representation. The Kinkead Entertainment Agency's CEO Bob Kinkead and Sr. V.P. Greg Scott will serve as responsible agents."My team and I are very excited to be the agents for BoomTown Saints," says The Kinkead Entertainment Agency CEO, Bob Kinkead. "We have been watching this duo evolve with their sound, songs and team for a year or so. Once we saw them perform we all knew that BoomTown Saints was the perfect fit for our agency. I was blown away by their energy, harmonies and their hit songs. I feel they are the real deal and I can't wait to see where 2023 takes all of us."Co-RA Greg Scott adds, "I have worked with Noah at 8-Track in various capacities over the years and am excited along with TKEA to be part of the team he has built to catapult BoomTown Saints to the top.""We could not be more excited to join the roster at The Kinkead Entertainment Agency," commented BoomTown Saints' Chris Ramos and Ben Chism. "The team's passion and excitement is contagious, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."BoomTown Saints' debut single, "All Trucks Go To Heaven," has been garnering airplay nationwide since its release this past summer. Currently climbing the Billboard Country Indicator chart, the single continues to grow with more than 170,000 streams.While not on tour, the duo has been writing and recording new music and plans to release their next single in January 2023.BoomTown Saints' upcoming tour stops include:11/16/22 Live Oak - Nashville, TN11/30/22 The Basement - Nashville, TN12/02/22 Swanee Theater - Kannapolis NC12/03/22 Hide Out Bar and Grill - Easley, SC12/15/22 Whiskey Jam Takeover - Nashville, TN01/06/23 Southern Rhythm Venue & Entertainment - Denham Springs, LA01/07/23 Carl's Country - Prattville, AL01/19/23 Radio Fan Appreciation Show - Longview, WA01/21/23 Radio Fan Appreciation Show - Eugene, OR03/03/23 The Original Cancun Cantina - Hanover, MD07/01/23 Buck Lake Ranch - Angola, IN07/06/23 Nativity Fest - Portage, INChris Ramos and Ben Chism paths first crossed at a gig when they were both performing as solo artists. An immediate synergy between the two quickly developed and led to the formation of BoomTown Saints in 2018. The two initially pursued careers outside of music -- Chris, as a healthcare consultant climbing the corporate ladder in the pharmaceutical industry, and Ben, who was headed to medical school after graduating with a degree in Biology on a full academic and baseball scholarship. After Ben won the regional Texas Country Showdown singing competition he went on to the Southeast USA contest and finished Top 10 in the nationwide event, the tide turned and he decided to take "music over medicine." Likewise, after getting multiple cuts as a writer on albums ranging from pop, to country, to electronic music, Chris decided to pursue his dream in music and form a band. For more information and to keep up with BoomTown Saints, visit BoomTownSaintsMusic.com.



