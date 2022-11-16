Hailey Whitters Announces Headline Raised Tour





This Iowa-born, Nashville-based rising Country star scored her breakthrough moment in 2020 with the release of her self-funded debut album THE DREAM, which was praised as "the year's deepest country album" (The Washington Post) and went on to appear on more than 15 year-end best of lists including #1 on both Stereogum's "10 Best Country Albums of 2020" and Garden & Gun's "Best Southern Albums of 2020" list. The subsequent deluxe album LIVING THE DREAM found Whitters' self-fulfilling THE DREAM's prophecy and enlisting her friends and collaborators Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa. The tour is Whitters' first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud, and follows the announcement that she will support Shania Twain on her Queen of Me tour next May. The RAISED TOUR finds the "College Town" singer hitting her favorite college towns across the country, with more tour dates to be announced soon. Find a full list of tour dates below."The Raised record was largely influenced by not just the people and place that brought me up, but by the country music that influenced me," Whitters explains. "My mom drove me five hours away from our hometown to see The Chicks on a school night and I bailed on my high school winter formal at the last minute because my dad came home that night with tickets to Brooks and Dunn. Country music is about people, place, and community. I'm super thankful for my fans, and I'm excited to create a live experience for this tour in some awesome venues where a whole new crop of country fans will create those same special kinds of memories."Earlier this month, Whitters released covers of Randy Travis' "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe" and George Jones "New Baby For Christmas" in celebration of the holiday season. The songs were produced by Jake Gear and recorded by Logan Matheny at Historic RCA Studio A and features performances by Kris Donegan (electric guitar), Chris Scruggs (steel guitar), Lex Price (bass), Jerry Roe (drums), Mike Rojas (piano), Eamon McLoughlin (fiddle) and Kristen Rogers (BGVs).Whitters breakthrough single "Everything She Ain't" from her new album RAISED continues the climb the Billboard Country Airplay (currently #44) and Hot Country Songs Charts (currently #38). This fall, she wrapped up a national tour with Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson, made her Red Rocks debut supporting Midland on October 22, and played her first headline show in Nashville in over two years that garnered a rave review from The Tennessean who proclaimed, "Whitters' first headlining Music City set in 31 months highlighted not just where she is as a person and professional at 33 years old. Instead, it offered a sense of how successful her next 31 months and 33 years could potentially be."Tour Dates:11/16: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose11/20: Nashville, TN - Opry NextStage Live In Concert12/7: Kansas City, MO - PBR Big Sky: A Coors Banquet Bar12/8: Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena2/23: Bloomington, IN - Bluebird Nightclub2/24: Lexington, KY - The Burl3/3: Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre3/4: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck3/5: Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall3/17-19: Willowbank, Australia - CMC Rocks3/24: Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin Country3/30: Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon3/31: Peoria, IL - Crusens4/1: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's4/15-16: Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn Festival5/16: Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena 5/17: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #5/19: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena 5/21: Denver, CO - Ball Arena 5/24: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #5/26: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #5/28: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #5/30: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #5/31: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena 6/16-17: Winsted, MN - Winstock Festival 20237/20-22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam 2023# - with Shania TwainThis Iowa-born, Nashville-based rising Country star scored her breakthrough moment in 2020 with the release of her self-funded debut album THE DREAM, which was praised as "the year's deepest country album" (The Washington Post) and went on to appear on more than 15 year-end best of lists including #1 on both Stereogum's "10 Best Country Albums of 2020" and Garden & Gun's "Best Southern Albums of 2020" list. The subsequent deluxe album LIVING THE DREAM found Whitters' self-fulfilling THE DREAM's prophecy and enlisting her friends and collaborators Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Little Big Town, and Trisha Yearwood to appear on five new songs, leading NPR's Fresh Air to call her "one of the most interesting voices in country music." In 2021 alone, Whitters toured with Luke Combs and Midland, was named the inaugural Opry NextStage Artist of the year, scored her first CMT Music Award nomination for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" ("Fillin' My Cup" feat. Little Big Town) and received her first GRAMMY nomination for Song of the Year for "A Beautiful Noise," which was written by Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, and performed by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile. On March 18, 2022, Whitters released her third studio album RAISED via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud, followed by her debut headline Heartland Tour, performances at Tortuga Music Festival and Stagecoach Festival, and a national tour with Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson. Now boasting over 150 million streams across her catalog, Whitters' breakout single "Everything She Ain't" is currently climbing multiple charts and has inspired multiple viral TikTok trends.



