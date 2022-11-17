Love By Numb3rs Shine A Light On Casco Bay, Maine With Their Video For "Ashes"





The "



Directed by the band's JON ROODS, the video was recently filmed in 15 different locations. Among them: four spots on Peaks Island in Casco Bay including Fisher's Waterhouse (where the band started the album in January); all over Casco Bay; and Cambridge, MA outside the historic



EARTH NEEDS A MOON, released



The album is filled with haunting and evocative songs about love, devotion and more with finely etched, atmospheric settings, over which the band cast their spells. The tracks are sonically wide-open and move slowly, however confidently, and make the listener feel like they are floating in air on a journey somewhere. The album was recorded at Fisher's Waterhouse on Peaks Island as well as the band's South Ranch studio. EARTH NEEDS A MOON follows the band's November 2021 Colours EP and doesn't repeat any of its songs. This is the music of a band who freewheelingly chart a course through eloquent alternative, Americana and roots rock.



"



- What inspired you to write "



ANNA: A friend of mine sent me an email with some poetry and writings that were both stream of consciousness and autobiographical. This one line, "We're just ashes of feelings that once were felt," struck me and stayed with me over the course of the last few years because everyone can relate to that. We had only a wood stove out at Peaks Island to heat the Waterhouse studio while writing and recording the album-it was 18 degrees with the windchill-in the dead of January. We may have dabbled with some edible fungi (laughs)…and it kind of took on a life of its own from there.



- In "



ANNA: Relationships can be difficult because humans really suck sometimes. However, whereas some of the lyrical content of our songs tend to be kind of sad with this underlying and sometimes not so subtle notion of desperation, this song is more about reminiscing on the rollercoaster of the experience and feelings after a relationship is over…which is sometimes all that you're left with in the end. Embers…ashes…of what once was.



- Musically, "



ANNA: "



- What inspired the video?



ANNA: The concept of this video was inspired by the credit reels from "National Lampoon's Vacation" title sequence with all the postcards of locations. Most scenes in it are super fun and make us "seem" likable…ha, ha. Instead of the video being dark and regretful, it's more of a reminiscing on a past love.



- How many locations were used in the video?



ANNA: We used 15 different locations including Cambridge, MA outside the historic



- Cool how you show a part of



ANNA: Peaks Island is very special place to us for a multitude of reasons. It's only a 15-minute ferry ride from downtown Portland, but when you get there, you feel like you're away from home. It's also known for being a safe haven for artists. Peaks is only about 720 acres but is packed with so much history and some of the most beautiful, private beaches. It's the spot where I almost blow myself up with fireworks was shot inside a tunnel at Battery Steele, which was a World War II military fortification. We also took Alex's boat out to Fort Gorges which is about a five-minute ride from Peaks. After the War of 1812, the United States Army Corps of Engineers proposed that a fort be built on Hog Island Ledge, in Casco Bay at the entrance to the harbor in Portland. It's only accessible by boat-Congress didn't fund construction of the Fort until 1857 and when the Civil War began in 1861, they worked quickly to finish it over the course of the following four years, but when it was completed in 1865, right as the war ended, it's said that modern explosives made the fort obsolete. The last time it was used by the army was when it stored submarine mines during WWII. There is still a 300 pound Parrott rifle out there-and it is one of the biggest and only remaining specimens of civil war vintage artillery. It's kinda wild.



Ashes



Lyrics written by Anna Lombard



Caught a ferry across the bay

Felt the cold on both our faces

couldn't even make a sound

Our breath was frozen

And all the things we couldn't say

Like how this house just ain't a home

And all that sadness lives inside of you

I know it's fucked up cause I got it too

Oh there's nothing quite like regret

Crashed my show at the Middle East

I got so drunk I couldn't feel a thing

And it reminded me of New Years

Broken bottles and the piercing screams

Showed up in Paris when you wanted me

And oh the sadness always followed me

I made a scene in front of so called friends

Fell down the stairs and made a scene again

Man there's nothing quite like regret

Now we're just ashes of feelings

That once were felt

How bout the time in Marrakesh

You got so drunk you looked like death

Chasing me around a rooftop pool

Slept on a chair inside our hotel room

Don't get me wrong I ain't upset

So lift that weight up off your chest

This feeling won't go away

Oh there's nothing quite like regret

Now we're just ashes of feelings

That once we felt

Oooooooooooohhhhhh

About another quarter mile

To Fisher's Waterhouse

Our little church on peaks

Do anything to make you smile

If it's good enough for you

It's good enough for me

We're just ashes of feelings

We're just ashes of feelings



'EARTH NEEDS A MOON' ALBUM TRACK LISTING

(All songs written by LBN)



1. Intro

2. When I Close My Eyes

3. Earth Needs A Moon

4. Don't Be So Hard On Me

5. Ashes

6. Do It All Over

7. The Universe

8. What Would I Do Without You

9. The Refuge

10. Last Love

