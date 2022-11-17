Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 17/11/2022

Music Fans Are Listening To More Music Today Than Ever Before

Music Fans Are Listening To More Music Today Than Ever Before

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
155 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
747 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
183 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
250 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
205 entries in 13 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
333 entries in 22 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
173 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
209 entries in 17 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
187 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
286 entries in 16 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
190 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) IFPI, representing the recording industry worldwide, today released Engaging with Music 2022, a global report on how people around the world enjoy and engage with music. Based on the responses of more than 44,000 people in 22 countries, the report is based on the largest music study of its kind.

Highlights of the 2022 report include:

Average weekly time listening to music grows to 20.1 hours. Music fans are listening to more music today than ever before, spending on average 20.1 hours listening to music weekly (up from 18.4 hours in 2021). That's the equivalent of listening to an additional 34 3-minute songs per week in 2022.

More than 45% of fans choose paid subscription services - 46% of respondents use subscription audio streaming services, which offer uninterrupted and on-demand access to millions of licensed tracks.

Music is integral to people's mental and physical wellbeing - Music continues to play a vital role supporting both mental health and physical activity. 69% of people say music is important to their mental health and 69% say that music is important when they exercise.

There are more ways than ever for people to engage with music today - More than three-quarters of those surveyed enjoy music in multiple formats. On average, people across the globe use more than six different methods to engage with music - ranging from video and audio streaming to terrestrial radio, television, film, gaming, creating short-form videos and much more.

Music is central to people's engagement with short form video apps - 63% of all time spent on short-form video apps are on videos where music plays a central role.

People listen to diverse range of music genres - Alongside popular genres such as Hip-Hop, Rock and Pop, more than 500 different genres were identified by at least one respondent - including Sertanejo, Samba, Disco-Polo and Dangdut - contributing to a rich mixture of local and global music available to music fans across the globe.

Music remains key reason listeners tune into radio - The enduring popularity of radio continues, with 73% of respondents saying that they listen to radio primarily for music.

Unauthorised access to unlicensed music remains threat to music ecosystems - Almost one in three respondents (30%) used unauthorised or unlicensed methods to listen to or download music.

Frances Moore, IFPI Chief Executive, said: "This year's Engaging with Music report paints a fascinating picture of how fans around the globe listen and engage with music today. It shows the results of record companies' partnership with artists and their work to harness new technologies to connect fans with their favourite tracks in even more ways.
"We continue our work to ensure that those seeking to profit from unlicensed and unauthorised music can't threaten the vibrancy of a music ecosystem that is essential to artists and fans. Engaging with Music 2022 serves as a healthy and celebratory reminder of the true global importance and value of music and the need to protect and support it."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0113840 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019571781158447 secs