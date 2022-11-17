Music Fans Are Listening To More Music Today Than Ever Before





Highlights of the 2022 report include:



Average weekly time listening to music grows to 20.1 hours.



More than 45% of fans choose paid subscription services - 46% of respondents use subscription audio streaming services, which offer uninterrupted and on-demand access to millions of licensed tracks.







There are more ways than ever for people to engage with music today - More than three-quarters of those surveyed enjoy music in multiple formats. On average, people across the globe use more than six different methods to engage with music - ranging from video and audio streaming to terrestrial radio, television, film, gaming, creating short-form videos and much more.







People listen to diverse range of music genres - Alongside popular genres such as Hip-Hop, Rock and Pop, more than 500 different genres were identified by at least one respondent - including Sertanejo, Samba, Disco-Polo and Dangdut - contributing to a rich mixture of local and global music available to music fans across the globe.







Unauthorised access to unlicensed music remains threat to music ecosystems -





Frances Moore, IFPI Chief Executive, said: "This year's Engaging with Music report paints a fascinating picture of how fans around the globe listen and engage with music today. It shows the results of record companies' partnership with artists and their work to harness new technologies to connect fans with their favourite tracks in even more ways."We continue our work to ensure that those seeking to profit from unlicensed and unauthorised music can't threaten the vibrancy of a music ecosystem that is essential to artists and fans. Engaging with Music 2022 serves as a healthy and celebratory reminder of the true global importance and value of music and the need to protect and support it."




